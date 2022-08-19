Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 19, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals and Tampa Bay Rays are set for the second game of four-game set at the Thunderdome.

Tampa took the first game last night, destroying KC 7-1. The Rays put up those seven runs on 12 hits.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Yandy's solo home run in the 1st: 400'

Pitching in this one are Brady Singer for the Royals and Shane McClanahan for the Rays.

Singer is having a mediocre season, but it's been brilliant compared to the rest of the ballclub's performance. He is the only KC starter with a winning record, and he holds a respectable ERA of 3.29.

After an incredible June and July, McClanahan has been roughed up lately. He's allowed a combined 11 runs in his last three starts. However, facing the Royals should be a good opportunity to straighten his stuff out.

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Tampa Bay Rays

Time & Date: Friday, August 18, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

"My new hoome ballpark" - cheapseatsandhoteats

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Royals +1.5 (-132) Yes (+130) Over 2.5 Runs (-104) Rays -1.5 (+110) No (-165) Over 3.5 Runs (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

The Royals have been dastardly in their past four games, having only scored three runs in that stretch with two shutouts. They have been held silent and facing McClanahan today, things likely won't improve.

KC Under 2.5 Runs (-118)

Jose Siri has become a completely different hitter since joining the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jose Siri is currently one of the hottest hitters in baseball. He's recorded over eight hits in the past week, recording nine runs. He's seeing the ball well and has been an excellent acquisition for the Rays. Siri is a great look for bettors.

Jose Siri to Record an Run (+220)

Kansas City vs. Tampa Bay Prediction

The Royals are 23 games under .500, and the Rays are trying to take advantage of the poor play of the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. This is the perfect opportunity for the Rays to make a move in the division or, at the very least, distance themselves in the Wild Card if they can string together a few series wins.

Tampa Bay -1.5 (-110)

