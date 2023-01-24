Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Kentucky Wildcats (13-6) will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (10-9) on Tuesday. Kentucky has won three straight games, most recently beating Texas A&M at home, 76-67. They won their last road game over Tennesase at a double-digit underdog, with star big man Oscar Tsiebwe dropping a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double. Vandy edged out Georgia 85-82 on the road last Saturday, with five different Commodores scoring in double-digits. "Vandy" could leapfrog Kentucky into the conference standings with a home win on Tuesday.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Kentucky Wildcats -5.5 o144.5 -235 Vanderbilt Commodores +5.5 u144.5 +190

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Vanderbilt Commodores Match Details

Fixture: Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Kentucky Wildcats have a 1.14 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 24th in the nation. "Vandy" has the 107th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.98. Kentucky does well in all key stats except shot selection, where they are in the 32nd percentile. They also struggle in the rim & three rate metric, ranking 344th in the country. Conversely, the Commodores are in the 27th percentile in defensive shot selection and 87th in the defensive rim & three rate metric.

The Wildcats have high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, cut, midrange, off-screen, P&R ball screen, as well as transition shot types. They are in the top 80 SQ PPP in catch & shoot three-pointers, cut, and off-screen. Conversely, the Commodores are in the top 60 in defending those shot types except catch & shoot three-pointers, with a 1.03 SQ PPP (220th in the nation).

The Commodores have a 1.12 AdjOFF SQ, the 44th-best mark in the country. Kentucky has posted a 0.93 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 28th in the country. The Commodores are 130th in spacing, sitting in the 59th percentile. The Wildcats are average in defensive spacing, placing in the 55th percentile.

Vanderbilt is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, half-court, isolation, midrange, off-the-dribble three-pointers, off-screen, and post-up. Kentucky, on the other hand, is in the top 150 in defending all those shot types except midrange, where they own a 0.76 SQ PPP (185th in the nation).

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Prediction

Neither Kentucky nor Vanderbilt rank inside the 250 in KenPom's adjusted tempo metric. While Kentucky has done well in shot-making, their shot selection ranking suggests they have gotten lucky at times. Meanwhile, "Vandy" is in the 27th percentile in defensive shot selection, a strength of the Commodores. "Vandy" also struggles with offensive shot selection, where the Kentucky defense thrives. Grab the under in this ACC matchup.

Prediction: Under 144.5 (-110)

