Kentucky Wildcats vs. Youngstown State Penguins NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17|2022 NCAAF Season

The Kentucky Wildcats are all set to host the Youngstown State Penguins in their first encounter of the season. Kentucky is 2-0 for the season, representing the Southeastern Conference (East). Similarly, Youngstown won their game last weekend against the Dayton Flyers. Both teams are now 2-0 coming into this game.

The Wildcats are confident about this fixture as they have performed quite effectively so far. However, they would like their offense to click a little more than they did in the previous games. Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key and defensive back Keidron Smith were among the scorers. The highlight of the game was a 55-yard touchdown; a pass made by Dane. Kentucky will look to better themselves on offense today.

"DraftKings-bet $5 and get $200 in free bets instantly"

The Penguins have also started their campaign on a very positive note. They won their last game by 49-16, quite a handsome margin. Demeatric Crenshaw was clearly the MVP of the game, securing 230 yards and 5 TDs. He was just unstoppable that night. Their wide receiver, Bryce Oliver, also had 2 TDs to his name. Although Youngstown is a non-FBS team, they are showing their potential. It would be great to see how they fare against the Wildcats.

Youngstown State Football @ysufootball



Game at Kentucky on Saturday!



#GoGuins Taking the show on the road for the first time!Gameat Kentucky on Saturday! Taking the show on the road for the first time! 🐧🏈Game 3️⃣ at Kentucky on Saturday!#GoGuins https://t.co/3FmVQkVsHM

"Taking the show on the road for the first time" - Penguins

Saturday afternoon promises to be a great start for the Kentucky fans. Korger Field is all set to host the game and make the environment hostile for the Penguins. Fans are expecting the Wildcats to be in form and beat the away side. However, Youngstown seem confident after opening their season with two wins on the trout.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Match Details

Fixture: Youngstown State Penguins @ Kentucky Wildcats

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Korger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Kentucky Wildcats -31 (-111) U 50.5 (-112) Youngstown State Wildcats +31 (-109) O 50.5 (-109)

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Picks

Will Levis has to be one of the picks for this game against the Penguins. The quarterback is a big asset for the team and can do wonders in today's game. In his previous outing, he covered a total of 202 yards with 1 TD and 1 interception. TDs are something he would like to improve on in the upcoming game.

"QB1 @will_levis on @SportsCenter!" - Kentucky

Dane Key will once again be crucial to Kentucky's approach to this game. He has a lot riding on his shoulders and the team is confident he will deliver. These two are the definite picks of the game.

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Youngstown State Penguins: Prediction

The #9 team overall, the Kentucky Wildcats are the clear favorites to win this game against Younstown. This should be a rather easy win for the home team.

Pick/Prediciton: Kentucky -31 (-111)

