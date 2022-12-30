After a tumultuous couple of years with the Brooklyn Nets, star point guard Kyrie Irving could be looking to jump to a surprising Western Conference team soon.

The Houston Rockets (10-25) have had a dire 2022-23 season thus far. They're 1-7 in their last eight games.

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12), meanwhile, are on a 10-game winning streak at the moment. At a glance, Irving moving to a considerably less effective team seems like a bizarre idea. However, considering Irving's lost a fair bit of game time over the past two seasons due to controversies beyond the court. Last season, he missed a lot of games due to his beliefs regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. This year, he received a suspension for highlighting a controversial documentary on his social media.

A change of pace on a team with less personal baggage might be just what the 'Uncle Drew' star is looking for. Considering Philadelphia 76ers point/shooting guard James Harden is considering a move back to Houston at the moment, Irving might not be alone on the star player front should he choose to move to Texas.

What would a Kyrie Irving move mean for the Nets and the Rockets?

For the Rockets, the introduction of Kyrie Irving could be a huge plus. Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, Irving is the master of finishing at the rim and one of the best dribblers in the sport today. His entry into the team would only help the ailing Houston outfit on offense.

Coupled with a potential James Harden return, the Rockets could well see a banner 2023-24 season if both rumored moves go ahead next summer.

For the Nets, losing a star player like Kyrie Irving is not ideal. Regardless of his controversies outside of the sport, he has been an integral component of the Brooklyn outfit's success this season. They will, however, not be doomed should he leave so long as arguable team MVP Kevin Durant is around. Durant is averaging 29.9 points a game this season compared to Irving's 26.1.

Overall though, an Irving move could alter the fortunes of both teams and help the Rockets get out of their current rut. For now, though, the Nets are surging while the Houston crew continue to be the betting underdogs in most of their games.

