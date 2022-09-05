Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will be at home to face the Detroit Tigers on Monday night. The Angels were defeated by the Houston Astros on Sunday, bringing their record down to 58-76 on the season. The Tigers are now 51-83 on the year after their loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Los Angeles has been poor while at home, sporting just a 29-39 record at Angel Stadium. Meanwhile, Detroit has struggled on the road, carrying an abysmal 22-43 away record this year.

Jose Suarez will take the hill Monday for the Angels. He is 4-6 with a 4.35 ERA through 15 starts on the season. Detroit's offense, which ranks dead last in runs per game, shouldn't be a problem for him.

Recently, the Halos' southpaw has been better, carrying a 2.12 ERA in his past six starts. The Tigers have an almost 50% win percentage against lefty starters, but Suarez has been very sharp lately. Expect Suarez to have another solid outing, in line with how he's been over the past few weeks.

Detroit will trot out Tyler Alexander, who is 3-8 with a 4.76 ERA. As a starter, though, his ERA is a poor 6.32. Lately, the left-hander has been subpar, holding a 5.58 ERA in his past six starts.

The Detroit left-hander has also been bad away from home this season, holding an 8.38 road ERA as a starter. Alexander has been much better in relief, and even though LA doesn't have a deep lineup, they should be able to muster some offense on Monday.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +165 +1.5 (-130) Over 8.5 (-105) Los Angeles Angels -190 -1.5 (+110) Under 8.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Shohei Ohtani steps in against the Tigers' lefty Tyler Alexander tonight. Ohtani is slugging .624 since 2021 against left-handers with low strikeout rates. Alexander only has a 5.2 K/9 rate, so expect Ohtani to produce tonight.

Pick: Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

The Tigers have an awful 1-10 record in Alexander's starts. Interestingly enough, the one win came against the Angels, but there were some injuries in the Halos' lineup. Tonight, look for Suarez and the Angels to lead through five to open the week.

Prediction: Angles First 5 Innings -0.5 (-125)

