Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction- September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros in this weekend's American League West clash. This is the deciding game of the three-match series between the two sides, which currently stands at one apiece.

The Angels have had a below-average campaign this year, having won only 58 games. Their overall record this season is 58-75 with a win percentage of .436. Their opponents, however, are having a sublime season, sitting at the top of the AL West with 85 wins.

The Astros have been incredibly consistent this season, going 85-48 over the course of the campaign with a win percentage of .639. One of their major positives this season has been the fact that they have had identical success both at home and away from home. From the get-go, they have looked like the team to beat. They have the second-best overall record in the entire MLB behind the Dodgers.

Over the last 10 encounters between these sides, the Astros have won six.

Just like it always has been, Shohei “Shotime” Ohtani is having himself a bonkers season. The reigning MVP has carryied his side this entire season.

Being one of the sport’s few two-way superstars, Ohtani leads his side with the highest batting average (.266), most home runs (30), highest RBI (82), and the most runs created (90.20). He also has the best ERA (2.58), most strikeouts (181), and the most pitches per inning (15.9). Stellar stats such as these are why Ohtani is once again the front-runner in MVP conversations.

The Astros entire roster as a whole has performed spectacularly, but a few of the standouts have been Yordan Alvarez and Justin Verlander. Alvarez has the highest batting average (.294) and the most home runs (31) in the organization. Verlander has an ERA of 1.84 which is the best in the entire MLB.

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Los Angeles Angels

Date and Time: Sunday, September 4, 4:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros best picks

The top picks for the game are Jose Urquidy of the Astros and Tucker Davidson of the Los Angeles Angels. Urquidy has an ERA of 3.69 and Davidson has an ERA of 5.21.

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Houston Astros -1.5 -166 Under 9.5 Los Angeles Angels +1.5 +140 Over 9.5

Angels vs Astros Final Prediction:

The Astros are a far better team overall, as shown by their record this season. They come into this game in good form and will be too much for the Angels to handle.

Houston Astros: -1.5

