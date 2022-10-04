Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will face the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series on Tuesday (October 4).

The Athletics lead the series between the two American League West Division teams after winning a close first game.

Los Angeles (73-87) lost a hard-fought Game 1 against Oakland. Patrick Sandoval's efforts were eventually in vain due the two pitchers who came after him. In 6.0 IPs, Sandoval conceded a single hit without giving away any earned runs and managing sox strikeouts. Jimmy Herget and Jose Quijada contributed to their team's loss, giving away two earned runs apiece.

However, the pitchers who came after Adrian Martinez for the Angels proved to be economical. They did not concede a single earned run and restricted Los Angeles to four. The batters made sure to score one more run than the away team, leading the Angels to victory. Oakland (58-102) is last in the division and will look for more wins before the season ends.

With only two games remaining for the season to end, Game 2 becomes the most important game of the series. If the Athletics win it, they will win the series. If the Angels take it, the series will all go down to the third and final game.

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 09:40 pm EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -135 -1.5 (+125) O 7 (-120) Oakland Athletics +115 +1.5 (-145) U 7 (+100)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Pick

Cole Irvin is the main man in charge for the Athletics. He will take to the hill and try to provide another victory for the hosts.

His season statistics have been great for a team that hasn't performed well. With a 4.11 ERA, Cole has managed 123 strikeouts. In his last game, Irwin got six strikeouts.

Pick: Cole Irvin Total Strikeouts Over 4.5 (-125)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Atheltics: Prediction

Even though the Angels are third in the division and the Athletics are last, the standings don't matter now. Odds favor Los Angeles for a win, but if Oakland can hold their ground, anything could be possible.

Prediction: Atheltics Total Runs Over 3.5 (+120)

