Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will face the Oakland Athletics in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series on Tuesday (October 4).
The Athletics lead the series between the two American League West Division teams after winning a close first game.
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet for all new BetMGM players here
Los Angeles (73-87) lost a hard-fought Game 1 against Oakland. Patrick Sandoval's efforts were eventually in vain due the two pitchers who came after him. In 6.0 IPs, Sandoval conceded a single hit without giving away any earned runs and managing sox strikeouts. Jimmy Herget and Jose Quijada contributed to their team's loss, giving away two earned runs apiece.
However, the pitchers who came after Adrian Martinez for the Angels proved to be economical. They did not concede a single earned run and restricted Los Angeles to four. The batters made sure to score one more run than the away team, leading the Angels to victory. Oakland (58-102) is last in the division and will look for more wins before the season ends.
With only two games remaining for the season to end, Game 2 becomes the most important game of the series. If the Athletics win it, they will win the series. If the Angels take it, the series will all go down to the third and final game.
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Match Details
Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics
Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 09:40 pm EDT
Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Betting Odds
Get your first bet risk-free (up to $500) when you join PointsBet here
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics: Pick
Cole Irvin is the main man in charge for the Athletics. He will take to the hill and try to provide another victory for the hosts.
His season statistics have been great for a team that hasn't performed well. With a 4.11 ERA, Cole has managed 123 strikeouts. In his last game, Irwin got six strikeouts.
Pick: Cole Irvin Total Strikeouts Over 4.5 (-125)
Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Atheltics: Prediction
Even though the Angels are third in the division and the Athletics are last, the standings don't matter now. Odds favor Los Angeles for a win, but if Oakland can hold their ground, anything could be possible.
New DraftKings players get a deposit bonus up to $1,000
Prediction: Atheltics Total Runs Over 3.5 (+120)