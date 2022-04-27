Los Angeles Angels upcoming Ace Patrick Sandoval throws 9 strikeouts against the Cleveland Guardians, maintains his no runs allowed streak

Not long ago, few people in the baseball world knew about Los Angeles Angels rising star Patrick Sandoval. Now, they are starting to take notice. The Los Angeles Angels are currently pretty hot.

Mike Trout is back in action after a brief injury, and Shohei Ohtani was recently compared to Babe Ruth by a former National League MVP. However, the Angels game on Tuesday night was dominated by an upcoming starter, who pundits say could be a future top-of-the-rotation man for the LA Angels. Meet Patrick Sandoval, and remember his name. It looks like the flame-throwing young pitcher is here to stay.

25-year-old Patrick Sandoval strikes out nine, helps Los Angeles Angels best the Cleveland Guardians

Patrick Sandoval was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2015. Sandoval made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. His first few seasons in the MLB were bumpy. He finished his first season with a record of 0-4 and an ERA of 5.03. Since then, the Mission Viejo, California, native has gradually gotten better.

"Patrick Sandoval, Filthy Changeups." - @ Rob Friedman

The 2021 season was the best of Sandoval's career. Although he finished with a record of 3-6 in 14 starts, he was able to get his ERA down to 3.62. Winless in his first two starts this season, Sandoval took the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against the Guardians at Angels Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Sandoval began the game by striking out outfielder Myles Straw. This would set the stage for a thrilling performance. Patrick Sandoval went on to pitch seven innings, allowing only two hits and striking out nine Guardians batters.

9 Ks in 7 IP tonight and he has not allowed an earned run in 3 starts this year. Keep an eye out for Patrick Sandoval.9 Ks in 7 IP tonight and he has not allowed an earned run in 3 starts this year. Keep an eye out for Patrick Sandoval.9 Ks in 7 IP tonight and he has not allowed an earned run in 3 starts this year. 👀 https://t.co/CdWLjaoveN

"Keep an eye out for Patrick Sandoval. 9 Ks in 7 IP tonight and he has not allowed an earned run in 3 starts this year." - @ MLB

The Los Angeles Angels went on to win the ballgame by a score of 4-1, thanks to an RBI double and a home run by center fielder Mike Trout. The Angels will play two more games against the Guardians, then it's off to the Windy City to kick off a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox.

With a record of 11-7, the Angels are now only half a game behind the Houston Astros for the number one spot in the division.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt