Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Pick, and Predictions - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will kick off a three-game MLB series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday (October 3) night at home. The Angels lead the season series 12-4.

The Athletics are 1-6 in their last seven games and have lost three series in a row. Their latest defeat came against the Seattle Mariners, and they're 57-102 this season, having been eliminated from their division a long time ago. They will hope to save face here and get a win in this series.

The Angels are on a seven-game winning streak and have won their three previous series. They recently swept away the Athletics 3-0 at home. They are 73-86 overall and 33-45 away this season. The Angels showcased a lot of promise before the start of the season, but lost their way in between and are now out of contention to make the playoffs.

The Athletics will start Adrian Martinez on the mound. He's 4-6 this season with a 1.48 WHIP. This will be his 12th start of the season and second against the Angels. He registered a loss in his previous start against the Angels and has been having trouble on the mound recently.

The Angels, meanwhile, will start Patrick Sandoval on the hill. He's 6-9 this season with a 3.03 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and 145 Ks. This will be his 27th start of the season and fourth against the Athletics. He's 2-0 against the Athletics, giving up five runs on 14 hits and 15 Ks in 19 IP. He will look to register another win against the Athletics tonight.

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels -175 -1.5 (+100) Over 7.0 (-115) Oakland Athletics +150 +1.5 (-120) Under 7.0 (-105)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Patrick Sandoval knows the Athletics unit pretty well, as he has faced them thrice this season. He's a decent strike-thrower and likes to work his off-speed curve ball and four-seam fastball on the hill. He rattles the hitters on a 2-2 count and is very effective in stopping runners from advancing the bases.

Pick: Patrick Sandoval over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Prediction

The Angels are well and truly on one of their best winning streaks this season. They will look to continue their good run of form here.

Their hitting unit runs deep, and the bullpen has been producing some really good outings lately. Expect the Over stat to work properly tonight as they look to take advantage of a struggling pitcher.

Over 7 (-115)

