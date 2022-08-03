Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. The Angels lost by a score of 5-2 on Sunday to the Texas Rangers, falling to 43-59 this season. The Athletics are now 39-65 this season following their 4-1 defeat against the Chicago White Sox on the road. Los Angeles has been a pretty bad team at home, holding a 23-30 record at Angels Stadium this year. This is the result of an 8-22 stretch at home in their last 30.

Noah Syndergaard was supposed to be on the hill Tuesday for the Angels, but he was recently traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. Subsequently, it's now Jose Suarez taking his spot. Suarez has a 5.10 ERA in 12 appearances this year.

The Oakland offense that the Angels will be up against scores the second-fewest runs per game, but in their previous seven, they're up to a solid 4.9 runs per contest. The A's have been hot recently, and a large part of it has to do with their bats. They haven't provided Irvin much run support all year long, but they have won each of his last three outings.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN.

Oakland will hand the ball to Cole Irvin for Tuesday's matchup. He has a 6-7 record with a 3.05 ERA in 18 starts. In the last few weeks, the left-hander has been excellent. He's allowed four earned runs in his past 20 innings, and he's been able to limit baserunners. Irvin has been the A's best starter this year, and with Montas gone, he's likely the ace. With a 4.44 expected ERA, a regression could be imminent, but it probably won't come Tuesday. Since this Angels offense is averaging 3.3 runs per game in their past seven, Irvin should remain dominant. Also, without Mike Trout in the lineup, the home team has struggled to produce a consistent offense.

"Cole Irvin, Nasty 83mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 9:38 P.M. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +100 -1.5 (+175) Over 7.5 (-115) Los Angeles Angels -120 +1.5 (-205) Under 7.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

The Angels have the highest strikeout rate in the MLB. Although Irvin isn't known as a big strikeout pitcher, lately, he's been getting more K's. In his last three, he's averaging 5.3 punchouts per contest. Therefore, look for him to be around that number on Tuesday.

Pick: Cole Irvin Over 5+ Strikeouts (+126)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The Angels' starter is TBA due to the Syndergaard trade, but whoever replaces him is likely less effective. The A's have won seven of their last ten, and they've outscored opponents by 2.4 runs in Irvin's previous three starts. Back the visitors to lead or at least be tied through five in this one.

Prediction: Athletics First 5 Innings ML (-112) & No Runs First Inning (-115)

