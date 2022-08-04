Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction August 4, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels will finish a three-game series Thursday afternoon in Anaheim.

While the two teams close out their series today, they'll meet again on Monday in Northern California .

Pitching in this one, Paul Blackburn for the A's, and Janson Junk for the Angels.

Blackburn is having a better season than the rest of his ballclub, which doesn't say much. This is Blackburn's first full season in the majors, and it's gone far better than his previous partial seasons. He enters play today with a .500 record and an ERA of 4.14.

Junk has been throwing, well, junk in his first two appearances this season. He's pitched six innings this season and hasn't allowed a single run. After successful showings in Triple-A Salt Lake, the Angels hope that success can continue on the big stage.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 4:07 P.M. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total A's +102 Yes (+105) Over 4 (-104) Angels -120 No (-130) Under 4 (-112)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Vegas doesn't have much faith in Junk. After throwing eight K's in his first start, his line today sits at 4.5. While he certainly over-performed last time out, bettors should ride with him until he gives them a reason not to.

Janson Junk Over 4.5 Ks (+128)

Junk has improved over the 3.86 ERA he had last season.

Shohei Ohtani is solely responsible for nearly half of the wins the Angels have posted this season. With Trout missing games due to injury, Ohtani is the player fans have to put their faith in. There are no bad bets when it comes to Ohtani, and bettors should take every opportunity they have with him.

Shoehei Ohtani to Record an RBI (+130)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Prediction

The Angels are trying to fight off the A's for the worst record in the American League, and after splitting the first two games, the Angels need a win today. Junk has a great chance of improving to 2 - 0 if the bats show up. LA is the smart play in this one.

Los Angeles (-120)

