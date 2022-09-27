Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Tuesday (September 27) night.

Both AL West teams have been eliminated from playoff contention, but they'll still fight hard to the end with just over a week to go in the regular season.

The Angels came out on top against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday to improve to 67-86 on the season. Meanwhile, the Athletics are now 56-97 this year after losing to the New York Mets on Sunday. LA has won six of the past eight meetings, but of the last 17 matchups in Angel Stadium, Oakland has taken 12.

Patrick Sandoval, who's 6-9 with a 3.01 ERA, will start for Los Angeles. He has been very steady this year and will be up against a pretty poor Athletics lineup that's ranked #29 in runs per game this season. Recently the left-hander has been lights out, carrying a 1.93 ERA in his last six starts.

Sandoval does have a 4.05 FIP, though, suggesting that he has had some luck this year, but we're at the end of the year, and his numbers are unlikely to regress at this point. The Angels man has been good at home this season, holding a 2.89 ERA at Angel Stadium, and will look to continue that in the series opener.

Oakland's James Kaprielian gets the nod on Tuesday night. He's gone 4-9 with a 4.43 ERA and will make his 25th start. Last time out, he was excellent, going seven frames, giving up two hits and no earned runs and fanning six.

Recently, the left-hander has been sharp against two playoff teams - Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros. Look for Kaprielian to try and build off his last two great starts against a team he struggled against last time out.

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +175 +1.5 (-120) Over 8.0 (-115) Los Angeles Angels -205 -1.5 (+100) Under 8.0 (-105)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

Both teams have had rough seasons. While Sandoval has been good this year and in recent weeks, he hasn't gotten a ton of run support. Expect both starters to keep runs off the board through five frames and the visitors to hang around behind Kaprielian.

Prediction: Athletics First 5 Innings +1.5 (-168) & First 5 Innings Total Under 4.5 Runs (-130)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far