Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of their five-game MLB series at home in Anaheim on Sunday afternoon. Let's have a look at the best odds, lines, and picks for the game.

The Angels beat the Mariners 2-1 in Game 1 of the series, taking their record to 63-82 on the season and 2-0 in their current series. The Angels have been eliminated from playoff contention, so the Mariners will try to maintain their lead in the AL playoff race.

The Angels beat the Mariners in both Games 1 and 2. The Mariners are at 80-63 on the season.

"Shohei Ohtani recorded his 13th win of the season and his 8 strikeouts tonight brings him to 196 on the season!" - Angels

While Seattle has performed admirably away from home, going 41-32, Los Angeles has been mediocre at home, sporting a 33-40 record at Angel Stadium.

At the Angel Stadium, the Mariners have triumphed in six of their last nine games. Seattle currently owns the second wild-card spot but has a chance of winning the season. The Toronto Blue Jays now lead the Mariners by 1.5 games for that position.

The Angles will start Reid Detmers on the mound. He has an ERA of 3.82, a 1.21 WHIP and a W-L of 5-5. He is 2-3 at home, and this will be his 23rd start of the season. He has faced the Mariners once before and came out with a win, giving up one run on six hits with seven Ks in seven IP. He will look to repeat that performance here.

The Mariners, meanwhile, will start with Marco Gonzales on the mound. He has an overall record of 10-13, ERA of 3.89, and 1.32 WHIP. This will be his 29th start of the season and third against the Angels. He is 1-1 against the Angels, giving up five runs on 13 hits with 12 strikeouts in 12 IP.

Match Details: Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Sunday, September 18, 1:07 pm EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners +110 +1.5 (-180) Over 8.5 (-115) Los Angeles Angels -130 -1.5 (+155) Under 8.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction and Pick

Expect Marco to command authority on the mound to register a win for his team, who are in desperate need of one right now. The Mariners are known to bounce back from losses, as has been evident this season. Expect them to win a tough game today.

Pick: Marco Gonzales over 3. 5 strikeouts (-115)

Prediction: Angels' first five innings under 2.5 runs (-135)

