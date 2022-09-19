Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Seattle Mariners on Monday. The Angels are in fine form and will look to do a sweep over the Mariners. They are in third place in the American League West with 64 wins at a winning percentage of 0.438 and are 34-40 at home.

"Sunday showers" - Angels

The Mariners are in second place in the American League West with 80 wins at a winning percentage of 0.552. They are playing well away from home with 41 wins out of 74 games.

Seattle Mariners @Mariners Logan Gilbert takes the hill in tomorrow's series finale at 1:07 p.m. Logan Gilbert takes the hill in tomorrow's series finale at 1:07 p.m. https://t.co/k8mq9Yo3KK

"Logan Gilbert takes the hill in tomorrow's series finale at 1:07 p.m." - Mariners

The Angels have been playing well this season. Mike Trout has been hitting great this season. He has an OPS of 0.984 with 36 home runs this season. He is well supported by Shohei Ohtani. He has an average of 0.266, 34 home runs and an OPS of 0.891 this season.

Pitching has been great for them. Shohei Ohtani has done a great job with an ERA of 2.43, 196 Ks and a WHIP of 1.04 this season.

The Mariners have been playing great this season. The team has a good set of players. Julio Rodriguez has done well this season with an average of 0.279,27 home runs and 73 RBIs this season.

Pitching has been good overall and pitchers have delivered well this season, but consistency has been an issue even then. Robbie Ray has an ERA of 3.72, 194 Ks with a WHIP of 1.174 and a record of 12-10 this season.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Monday, September 19, 4:07 pm EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MARINERS -135 -1.5(+125) o8(-105) ANGELS +120 +1.5(-135) u8(-115)

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners best picks

Jose Suarez will be on the mound for the Angels. He has done well against the Mariners with 20 Ks in 15.2 innings pitched. He has struggled in the last seven days and has an ERA of 5.06.

Logan Gilbert will start for the Mariners and has done well this season. He will look to improve his performance against the Angels. He has done well in the last seven days with an ERA of 1.80 and 5 Ks, which makes him the pick of the game.

Los Angeles Angels vs Seattle Mariners prediction

Both teams will go for a win. The Mariners will try to score as much as they can. Suarez's form gives the batting line of the Mariners an advantage. With decent scoring and good pitching, the Mariners will be able to win the game.

The Angels are in losing striking form and are at a disadvantage because of it.

Prediction :- The Mariners will win the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far