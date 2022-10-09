Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - October 9, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season 

The Los Angeles Chargers head to Ohio where they will take on Cleveland Browns for their Week 5 matchup.

There are high hopes for the Chargers this year, but they enter play this week with a .500 record. LA will need to be better moving forward to make a playoff run.

The Browns are also 2-2, but that's an acceptable record, as Jacoby Brissett is just trying to keep the team afloat until Deshaun Watson's suspension is over.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

Date & Time: Sunday: October 9, 1:00 PM EDT

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Player Prop: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has been a monster this season. He's rushed for 100+ yards in three of his four games, averaging 115 yards a game. As a result, his rushing prop this week is 92.5 yards.

That's a tall order, but LA has a mid-tier rush defense, and seeing that he has hit his prop every week, bettors should ride with him till the wheels fall off.

Over 92.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

Los Angeles Chargers Player Prop: Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler has been extremely disappointing this season. He did pull out 60 yards last week, but he had 80 yards through three weeks prior to that. However, he rushed for 60 yards against the Texans, who have the second-worst rush defense in the league. Going against Clevland this week, he will not be as successful.

Austin Ekeler Under 53.5 Rushing Yards

Cleveland Browns Player Prop: Amari Cooper

After back-to-back weeks with 101 receiving yards, Amari Cooper had just one catch for nine yards last Sunday against the Falcons. It was a performance that had fans and fantasy owners quite upset.

As Clevland tries to bring their record back above .500, they will need to get Cooper involved more. Brissett should throw a few more passes his way this week.

Amari Cooper Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

