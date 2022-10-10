Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns, Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - October 9 | 2022 NFL Season | Week 5

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Cleveland Browns in NFL action on Sunday (October 9).

The Chargers have not played well so far this season and are 2-2 in their first four games. They are in second place in the AFC West and will look to turn things around.

The Browns have not had the best start to their season and are 2-2 in their first four games. They have not won comfortably and lack strength in offense.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Odds

TEAM MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER CHARGERS -120 -2(-105) o47.5(-105) BROWNS +105 +2(-107) u47.5(-115)

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 1 pm EDT

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Key Stats

The Chargers have done decent on offense and have covered 1250 passing yards at an average of 7.5 yards per passing attempt. Quarterback Justin Herbert contributed all the passing yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

While rushing, the team has done poorly, with only 2.7 rushing yards covered in each attempt. They averaged 4.3 yards per attempt last season and have had to improve a lot to surpass that this season.The defense is not in the best shape and needs to be more consistent.

The Browns, meanwhile, have not played well this season. They have covered only 830 passing yards at an average of 6.5 yards per attempt with a completion rate of 64.6 percent. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett covered all the yards for the team with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

While rushing, they have covered 749 yards at an average of 5.0 yards per attempt with seven touchdowns in four games. The defense has done well but needs better coordination.

Team Passing Yards/game Passing Touchdowns Chargers 312.5 9 Browns 207.5 4

Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns Betting Prediction

Justin Herbert has been solid for the Chargers this season. He has nine touchdowns and has been very consistent on offense. He could play a key role in the game.

The Chargers are well balanced to win because of their better offense and defense. The Browns lack an aggressive push and could find it tough to break into the opposition box to score.

The Chargers won their last game by a good margin and have an upper hand to win this one.

Pick: Justin Herbert, Passing Touchdown, Over 1.5 (-135)

Prediction: Take Chargers at spread, -2

Poll : 0 votes