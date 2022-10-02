Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans NFL Parlay: Austin Ekeler, Rex Burkhead, & More

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Houston Texans Same Game Parlay: Can Austin Ekeler break out of his slump?

After an uncharacteristic loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Chargers will try to bounce back against the Houston Texans. Los Angeles is among the most talented teams in the NFL, while the Texans are in the middle of a rebuild after trading DeShaun Watson. Over the first three games, the Chargers offense hasn't performed as well as expected, so this is an opportunity to get back on track.

For the Texans, this is a perfect upset chance facing a team that has underperformed greatly to this point. After the Jaguars blew out the Chargers last week, who knows what can happen in these games. If you want a solid same-game parlay for tomorrow's action, you're in the right place.

Leg #1: Austin Ekeler under 57.5 Rushing Yards

After an incredible 20 touchdown season last year, Austin Ekeler has not had a great start to the season. He hasn't gone over this line once, and other running backs have poached touches from Ekeler. Although the game script says the opposite, there's too much interference from other backs to think he'll go over this line. Take the under.

Leg #2: Rex Burkhead over 17.5 Receiving Yards

Rex Burkhead has gone over this line of 17.5 receiving yards in two out of the Texans' first three games. The biggest trend that supports this bet is the game script here. While Dameon Pierce has been handling the lead-back role in recent games, Burkhead is the receiving specialist and he's got a line that seems way too low.

Leg #3: Gerald Everett Anytime TD

With Keenan Allen out once again, Los Angeles are looking for pass catchers to step up in the red zone. That responsibility falls on Mike Williams and Gerald Everett. The tight end has had a great start to the season, that included a touchdown in week one. Look for him to find the end zone once again in a great matchup.

Leg #4: Alternate Spread Chargers -6.5

This is a big bounce-back spot for the Bolts. They have a clear talent advantage and should be playing with a chip on their shoulder after a bad performance last week. The Chargers should be able to win this game by at least a touchdown, so take the alternate spread!

Final Odds: +2353 on FanDuel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far