Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Pick - October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The Los Angeles Chargers will take on the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium on Sunday (October 2) in NFL action.

It’s a contest between two teams that have not started the season well. The Chargers have only won one of their three fixtures, while the Texans are still looking for their first win of the season.

The Chargers’ only win of the season came against the Las Vegas Raiders in their season opener. The Texans, meanwhile, have lost two of their three games and drew their opener against the Colts.

The odds and predictions for this game are as follows:

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Los Angeles Chargers -5.5 -250 Over 44.5 Houston Texans +5.5 +205 Under 44.5

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Chargers @ Houston Texans

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

In their last five meetings, the Texans have won three and the Chargers two. During this period, the Texans have scored 135 as opposed to the Chargers' 117.

The top performer for the Chargers this season has been their quarterback, Justin Herbert. He has completed a 910 yards in three games, averaging a little above two passing touchdowns per outing. Herbert has a pass completion rate of 66.1% thus far.

Keenan Allen is set to miss out for the Chargers due to injury, while Donald Parham Jr. and Corey Linsley are questionable.

Meanwhile, Dameon Pierce has impressed for the Texans. He's averaging about 15 carries per game and has racked up 182 rushing yards with one touchdown. Austin Deculus and Brevin Jordan are set to miss out due to injury.

Chargers vs Texans Final Prediction

The Chargers are favored to win this one. The Texans haven’t found any rhythm this season and are still looking for their first win of the season. The Chargers have had an injured Justin Herbert putting up great numbers. Now that he's deemed 100% fit, LA will fancy their chances of a win.

Los Angeles Chargers: -5.5

