Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-24) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 126-103 loss to the Utah Jazz. Their opponents tonight, the San Antonio Spurs (14-31), most recently pulled off a shocking 106-98 upset win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Clippers have floundered badly over the past few weeks. They're just 2-9 in games this month so far. The likes of Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell have been impressive on offense lately, but it hasn't been enough to save the team. The Spurs, meanwhile, have had a rough go of things all season. They were on a five-game losing skid prior to their recent Nets win.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Clippers @ Spurs

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

On the Clippers' front, point guard John Wall is out due to an abdominal strain. Shooting guard Luke Kennard is out with a calf injury.

On the Spurs' end, shooting guard Devin Vassell is out with a knee injury.

Player Team Injury Status John Wall Clippers Abdomen Out Luke Kennard Clippers Calf Out Devin Vassell Spurs Knee Out

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Clippers -7 (-110) Ov 231 (-110) -275 Spurs +7 (-110) Un 231 (-110) -230

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s

Clippers - PG: Terance Mann, SG: Paul George, SF: Kawhi Leonard, PF: Marcus Morris, C: Ivica Zubac

Spurs - PG: Tre Jones, SG: Romeo Langford, SF: Keldon Johnson, PF: Jeremy Sochan, C: Jakob Poeltl

Clippers vs. Spurs Prediction

The Clippers were a strong outfit earlier this season but have seemingly run out of steam lately. Star player and top shooting guard Paul George has been dealing with injury issues on-and-off lately and recently missed five games. He's currently averaging 23.4 points per game. On offense, the team have been alarmingly weak of late and are averaging 109.2 points per game.

In a spot of good news for the LA crew, though, the Spurs' biggest weakness this season is their defense. The San Antonio outfit are surrendering an average of 121.2 points per game. Their surprise Nets win saw small forward Keldon Johnson reach a new career record at 36 points. It's worth keeping in mind though that the Nets' two top players, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, were both absent from the proceedings.

The Clippers are the superior team overall and should be able to fend off the Spurs' offense for the most part.

Prediction: Clippers -7 (-110)

