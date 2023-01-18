Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 18 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-23) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 120-110 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers. Their opponents tonight, the Utah Jazz (23-24), most recently defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125.

The Clippers have had a rough go over the past few weeks, going just 2-8 in their last 10 games. Small forward Kawhi Leonard has looked strong on offense but the team overall are struggling to find their groove. The Jazz, meanwhile, have picked up the pace after a sluggish start to the month, going 3-1 in their last four games after a troubling stretch in late December.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Match Details

Fixture: Clippers @ Jazz

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 09:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Injury Report

On the Clippers' front, point guard John Wall is out with an abdominal strain. Shooting guard Luke Kennard is out with a calf injury. Power forward Moussa Diabate is out due to illness.

On the Jazz's end, power forward Kelly Olynyk is out with an ankle injury. Power forward Lauri Markkanen is questionable due to hip issues.

Player Team Injury Status John Wall Clippers Abdomen Out Luke Kennard Clippers Calf Out Moussa Diabate Clippers Illness Out Kelly Olynyk Jazz Ankle Out Lauri Markkanen Jazz Hip Questionable

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Clippers +6 (-110) Ov 227.5 (-110) +190 Jazz -6 (-110) Un 227.5 (-110) -225

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Starting 5s

Clippers - PG: Terance Mann, SG: Norman Powell, SF: Amir Coffey, PF: Nicolas Batum, C: Ivica Zubac

Jazz - PG: Mike Conley, SG: Jordan Clarkson, SF: Malik Beasley, PF: Lauri Markkanen, C: Walker Kessler

Clippers vs. Jazz Prediction

On offense, the Clippers haven't been the strongest team this season. They are simply not scoring to a high enough level to remain consistent on the court. Their lead scorer right now is Paul George, who's averaging 23.4 points per game. On defense, the LA outfit have been impressive, consistently contesting shots around the rim and on the perimeter.

The Jazz, meanwhile, are considerably more impressive overall on the offensive end of the league. Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24.6 points per game. Point guard Jordan Clarkson has also been impressive of late, scoring a remarkable 38 points against the 76ers over the weekend. Defensively, the Utah outfit are surrendering a staggering 116.9 points on average. It's on defense that the team has frequently come undone this season.

Overall, considering Markkanen's questionable health and the Clippers' water-tight defense, the Jazz could be in for another tough night tonight.

Prediction: Clippers +6 (-110)

