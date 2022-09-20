Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines, Picks and Prediction - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of a double header on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers lead the season series 12-3.

The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2 last night and took Game 1 of a five-game series. They are 102-44 this season, with 50-18 at home. They have already clinched a playoff spot but don't seem to want to stop dominating their opponents with complete authority anytime soon. They will look to win the doubleheader tonight to clinch the series.

The Diamondbacks are on a four-game losing streak, and their chances of winning a game in this series look to be extremely slim as they look forward to facing the Dodgers in a doubleheader for Games 2 and 3. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are all but over, and they will just try to save face by winning at least one game against the resilient Dodgers.

"Dodgers win!" - Dodgers

The Dodgers will start young prospect Michael Grove on the mound. This will be only his fourth start of the season. He hasn't pitched for a long time during a game but will be looking to make a considerable impact tonight. In his last start against the Diamondbacks, he gave up two runs on two hits in five innings.

The Diamondbacks will be giving the ball to Zach Davies. He has an ERA of 4.06, a 1.25 WHIP, and a 2-4 overall record. This will be his 25th start of the season and the fifth against the Dodgers. Up until now, he has given up 13 runs on 19 hits in 18.2 IP against the Dodgers this season. He will be aiming for that second win against the Dodgers tonight.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20 at 12:10 pm ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

The Dodgers are a strong unit and have showcased their prowess all season long. They command authority in every aspect of the game and absolutely overpower their opponents to the point where they won't be able to make a comeback. Expect the Dodgers to cover the spread tonight.

Best Picks: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Best Picks

The Dodgers might be starting a young talent on the mound, but expect the hitters to do just enough to support him for his first career win in the big leagues.

Pick: Michael Grove to record a win. YES

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

Expect the Dodgers to make easy work of the Diamondbacks tonight and win the opening game of the doubleheader.

Dodgers to record a win YES

