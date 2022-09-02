Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off against the San Diego Padres in a three-game series at home in Los Angeles. Game 1 is scheduled to be played on September 2 at 10:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Dodgers have the best overall record of 90-40 this season and have been immaculate with both their hitting and pitching performances. They have already clinched a playoff berth and will look to shake off their 2-1 series loss against the Mets. They have the best batting average and are currently leading the OBP and SP stats this season and will look to capitalize on that.

The Padres are sitting in the second spot in the National League West, only behind the Dodgers. They have a 73-59 overall record and have a playoff spot within their sights. They are on an impressive run and have won five of their last six games on the road. They will look to continue their good run of form against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will start Dustin May on the mound tonight. He has just recently come off a sixty-day injury list and will be starting his third game of the season. He has an ERA of 1.64 and a WHIP of 0.82 with a 1-1 W-L. He is a strike thrower and will look to keep his K/9 rate at a consistent high.

The Padres will start Japanese-born 36-year-old Yu Darvish on the hill against the Dodgers. He has a WHIP of 0.99 and an overall record of 11-7. He hasn't had any considerable outings in his last five starts from the mound but has been raking in an average of six K's in at least six 2/3 innings pitched. He will look to put up a fight against a strong Dodgers lineup.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres +140 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.0 (+100) Los Angeles Dogders -165 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.0 (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Yu is an experienced starting pitcher, with good command of his off-the-pitch sliders and curve balls. That helped him rake in a considerable number of strikeouts in at least six IPs. Considering the batting lineup of the Dodgers and the intensity with which they batted throughout the game, Yu will surely look to give the Padres a good start on the mound.

Pick: Yu Darvish Over 6 Strikeouts (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are on a two-game losing streak. They will surely look to bounce back and get on with their winning ways against the Padres. The Dodgers have a.262 batting average, a.339 OBP, and a.456 SLG this season against right-handed pitchers. They will look to attack Darvish early in the game.

Padres' First Five Innings Under 1.5 Runs (-105)

