Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night (September 28).

The Padres are the second wild card team right now in the NL with a 2 1/2 game lead over the third wild card, the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Padres defeated the Dodgers on Tuesday to bring their record to 86-68 this season. The Dodgers currently hold an MLB-best 106-48 record this year after their defeat.

Los Angeles has been a very strong road team, and they're winners of seven of the past 10 in San Diego. The Padres do have more to play for right now, but it's never easy to beat the Dodgers in back-to-back games.

Joe Musgrove, who is 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA through 28 starts, will be taking the mound Wednesday for San Diego. He has been very dependable again this year and will be tasked with a very strong Dodgers lineup that is the highest scoring team in the league. The right-hander's last two starts have been great, as he's surrendered just one earned run in his past 11 innings.

Musgrove has been bitten by the long ball in his previous two starts against LA. So he'll need to keep the ball in the park this time around to have success. Expect him to at least keep his team in the game tonight as the Padres look to officially clinch their postseason berth soon.

Los Angeles' Julio Urias gets the ball on Wednesday night.He's gone 17-7 with a 2.25 ERA and will be making his 30th start. Urias has been one of the best pitchers in the NL this year, and last start he was solid. He went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three hits and one earned run while punching out five.

San Diego hasn't hit too well at home, and Urias has just a 2.00 ERA versus the Padres this year over 18 innings. Expect Urias to be his dominant self tonight at Petco Park.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -140 -1.5 (+125) Over 7.5 (+100) San Diego Padres +130 +1.5 (-145) Under 7.5 (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Prediction

The Padres haven't done well against the Dodgers this year, but last night they squeezed out a 4-3 win. For tonight's contest, they'll need to have another strong pitching performance as San Diego's lineup isn't very consistent at home. Back the Padres to lead or be tied through five innings in this one.

Prediction: Padres First 5 Innings +0.5 (-128)

