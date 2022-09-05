Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what could be a pivotal game in the context of playoff qualification.

A mouthwatering finale to the three-game series between the top two teams in the National League West takes place this evening at the Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers have all but secured playoff qualification with a stellar run of results this season, but the Padres are still in the mix. With a win today and a Philadelphia Phillies loss, they could get a little closer to securing a National League West Wild Card spot.

The Dodgers have been extraordinary this season. They are the best team in the entire MLB with a whopping 91 victories under their belt. No team in the MLB has a better home record, away record, and overall record than the LA side this season. They have won six of their last 10 games, including the victory in the second game of this current series against the Padres.

The Padres have also enjoyed good results this season, going 74-60 and placing second in the standings. They have also won six of their last 10, including the win against the Dodgers in the first game of the series.

Freddie Freeman and Julio Urias have been driving forces for the Dodgers’ incredible success this season. Freeman has an average of .326 which is the second-best batting average in the entire MLB behind Paul Goldschmidt.

Urias has an ERA of 2.29, which is the fourth-best ERA in the entire MLB this season. He also leads the MLB in the most strikeouts (139). Due to such stellar performances by their main men, the Dodgers have had a spectacular season.

Manny Machado and Yu Darvish have been the standouts for the Padres this season. Machado has the seventh-best batting average (.306) and fifth-most runs created (96.83) in the entire MLB. Darvish has the most strikeouts on the team (162) and has allowed the lowest batting average (.211) of any Padres player this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date and Time: Sunday, September 4, 7:08 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres best picks

The top picks for the game are Caleb Ferguson of the LA Dodgers and Mike Clevinger of the Padres. Ferguson has an ERA of 1.85 and Clevinger has an ERA of 3.59.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 -165 Under 9.5 San Diego Padres +1.5 +140 Over 9.5

Dodgers vs Padres Final Prediction:

Two really strong sides are locking horns this evening, and it’s always tough to call such games. The Dodgers look too strong at the moment. The difference in the quality of the starting pitchers will determine the result. Take the Dodgers to win this one out.

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5

