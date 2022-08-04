Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 4, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants will close out a four-game series Thursday afternoon in Northern California.

Pitching in this one is Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers and Jakob Junis for the Giants.

Kershaw will likely continue pitching until he's forty. He's in his 15th season and is still one of the best pitchers in the league. Despite dealing with SI joint issues, Kershaw has been untouchable this season. He is making his 15th start with a record of 7 - 3 and an ERA of 2.66

Junis' offseason acquisition from Kansas City has been an unbelievable surprise for the Giants. Junis has become the best pitcher in the Giants' rotation. After finishing his last three seasons with an ERA above five, he enters his thirteenth game with an ERA of 2.78.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Thursday, August 4, 2:35 P.M. EDT

Venue: Oracle Park, San Fransicso Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Spread Over/Under Run in the 1st? Team Total Dodgers -1.5 (-122) Over 8 (-104) Yes (+100) Over 3 (-112) Giants +1.5 (+102) Under 8 (-118) No (-120) Over 4.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Rarely does a game go by where Freddie Freeman doesn't record an RBI. Freeman has an RBI in half of his games dating back to early July, and after failing to register one in game three of the series, Freeman is due for one today.

Freddie Freeman to Record an RBI (+120)

Clayton Kershaw is a top ten favorite to win the NL Cy Young award.

Kershaw is liable to pitch a shutout every time he takes the mound. Both starters in this game have only allowed a run in the first inning once in their last five starts. Runs will be hard to come by in this one, and they certainly won't come in the first inning.

No Runs in the First Inning (-120)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction

Going into the series, this was the pitching matchup fans were looking forward to. While Kershaw is one of the greatest ever to throw a baseball, Junis is just starting to make a name for himself in "The Show". It will be an epic matchup, and although the grizzly vet deserves the edge, the under is the smart bet.

Under 8 Runs (-118)

