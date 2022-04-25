"It is something special and hopefully I get to do it at some point this year" - Clayton Kershaw opens up about potentially breaking Los Angeles Dodgers franchise strikeout record

It was all smiles at Dodger Stadium on April 18 when Clayton Kershaw reached his 100th at-home win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw threw seven strikeouts in five innings to defeat the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves in a rematch of the 2021 National League Championship Series.

Freddie Freeman had a first-inning home run as the Dodgers steamrolled the Braves with a score of 7-4. Following the match, Freeman spoke about his pitcher, extolling his skills as one of the best pitchers in the world.

Kershaw now hopes to build on the success that he has had for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the past 14 seasons and break the team's record for most strikeouts ever.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitching ace Clayton Kershaw closes in on franchise strikeout record

Since making his debut for the LA Dodgers in 2008, Clayton Kershaw has risen to become one of the best pitchers not only in Dodgers history, but also in the history of baseball itself.

Kershaw struck out four in last night's effort against the San Diego Padres to reach the second-most strikeouts in Dodgers history.

Apart from reaching 2,693 strikeouts in a Dodgers jersey, Kershaw has gone 188-84 in his career with the team. He has also set a number of records both for the club and in the league at large.

"[Moreno] Clayton Kershaw needs 7 strikeouts to become all-time leader in Dodgers franchise history. Dave Roberts: “For me to see Clayton potentially eclipse the strikeout record and overtake Don Sutton with the Dodgers, it’s really special. He’ll be a Dodger forever. A Dodge…" - @ r/dodgers

Don Sutton is the current Los Angeles Dodgers franchise strikeout leader. He played for the Dodgers for 14 years from 1966-1980. In his time, Sutton reached 2,696 strikeouts. At the time of this writing, Kershaw stands just three K's shy.

"Today's #Dodgers lineup. Clayton Kershaw is on the mound and needs 7 Ks to break Don Sutton's franchise record for career strikeouts" - @ Jack Harris

Kershaw has won the Cy Young Award for being the best pitcher in the National League three times and has been to the All-Star game as a Dodger once. However, attaining this feat will place him in a category alone among Dodgers alumni. It will secure him a place of immortality and make his name synonymous with the best pitcher ever to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

