"He's the greatest in our generation" - LA Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman heaps praise on teammate Clayton Kershaw after star gets 100th win at home stadium

LA Dodgers star off-season acquisition Freddie Freeman has made quite the claim after his teammate Clayton Kershaw won his 100th game at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.

Freeman was also instrumental in the victory. The first baseman walked twice and hit his first home run as an LA Dodger in the April 18 victory over his former team, the Atlanta Braves.

LA Dodgers put on an absolute clinic in both hitting and pitching

The game was a rematch of last year's National League Championshp Series. Only this time, it was the LA Dodgers that came out on top. Clayton Kershaw was the man of the match. The Dodgers pitcher struck out seven over five innings before retiring.

Clayton Kershaw struck out 7 Braves last night. He needs 7 more to pass Don Sutton and become the all time leader in strike outs in Dodger history







Relievers Brusdal Graterol, Daniel Hudson, and Phil Bickford succeeded Kershaw and kept the Braves at bay until closer Craig Kimbrel came in and finished it off.

Since the Dodgers retained the lead that was in place when Kershaw came off the mound in the fifth inning, he was credited with the Dodgers' 7-4 win.

Clayton Kershaw has been playing with the LA Dodgers since 2008. In those 14 years, he has recorded an ERA of 2.49 with a record of 187-84. However, Monday's game was of particular importance and note for Kershaw.

Freddie Freeman celebrates with teammates after a home run

His victory last night marked his 100th victory at Dodger Stadium. Freddie Freeman, who came to the LA Dodgers this offseason, had exceptional words to say about Kershaw.

"Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him." Freddie Freeman on Clayton Kershaw's 100th win at Dodger Stadium and his first home run as a Dodger.



Speaking about Kershaw, the first baseman said, "Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion, left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him."

The LA Dodgers are now only half a game behind the division leader San Francisco Giants. After playing one more game against the Atlanta Braves this evening, the Dodgers will go on the road to face off against Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres.

