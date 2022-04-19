"There's no storyline or anything like that, there's no poetic justice or anything like that" - Freddie Freeman hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves to lead Los Angeles Dodgers to their 7th straight win, claims he still loves former team 

Freddie Freeman played his first game against his former team, the Atlanta Braves, at Dodger Stadium last night. The game did not disappoint as the Dodgers took control of the game from the start, winning by a score of 7-4.

In his first at-bat against his former team, Freddie Freeman belted a solo home run in the first inning — his first home run of the season. The Dodgers crowd erupted when the ball cleared the left field wall.

MLB @MLB



just homered in his first at-bat against the Braves. You can't make this up. @FreddieFreeman5 just homered in his first at-bat against the Braves. You can't make this up. @FreddieFreeman5 just homered in his first at-bat against the Braves. 😱 https://t.co/twwqlmghvq

"You can't make this up. @FreddieFreeman5 just homered in his first at-bat against the Braves." - @ MLB

Following the home run, the Dodgers posted five runs in the fourth inning to secure the win.

Clayton Kershaw won his 100th game at Dodgers Stadium last night, going five innings and allowing four earned runs.

Freeman spoke on what it meant to see Clayton Kershaw win his 100th game at Dodger Stadium.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him." Freddie Freeman on @ClaytonKersh22 's 100th win at Dodger Stadium and his first home run as a Dodger. "Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him." Freddie Freeman on @ClaytonKersh22's 100th win at Dodger Stadium and his first home run as a Dodger. https://t.co/g8fSL2GZmB

"'Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him.' Freddie Freeman on @ClaytonKersh22's 100th win at Dodger Stadium and his first home run as a Dodger."-@SportsNetLA

It wasn't quite the stellar outing that Kershaw displayed last week against the Minnesota Twins, but, nonetheless, it was enough for the home team to get the victory.

Freddie Freeman faces former team

Freeman was awarded the National League Silver Slugger award last night before the game against his former team.

Freeman played his first 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, making five All-Star appearances, taking home an MVP, and winning a World Series title. Freeman is one of the greatest Atlanta Braves players of all time and will certainly be remembered by Braves fans for generations to come.

Freeman spoke about playing for his former team and how important this game was to him.

Juan Toribio @juanctoribio



Couldn't have been that weird since he took his former team deep in his first at-bat: After an emotional pregame, #Dodgers Freddie Freeman said it was going to be pretty strange seeing his former teammates out on the field.Couldn't have been that weird since he took his former team deep in his first at-bat: mlb.com/news/freddie-f… After an emotional pregame, #Dodgers Freddie Freeman said it was going to be pretty strange seeing his former teammates out on the field. Couldn't have been that weird since he took his former team deep in his first at-bat: mlb.com/news/freddie-f…

"After an emotional pregame, #Dodgers Freddie Freeman said it was going to be pretty strange seeing his former teammates out on the field. Couldn't have been that weird since he took his former team deep in his first at-bat:" - @ Juan Toribio

Freeman is happy that he helped the Dodgers win their seventh straight game, downplaying the headlines stating, "There's no storyline or anything like that, there's no poetic justice or anything like that. I love the Atlanta Braves. I will always love the Atlanta Braves. I'm just happy I was able to help the Dodgers win a game tonight." - @ Juan Toribio

Freddie Freeman's home run in his first at-bat against his former team is something from a movie and was truly incredible to watch live. While Freeman may have downplayed his game against his former team, it will likely be more emotional when the Dodgers travel to Atlanta on June 24.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt