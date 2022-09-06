Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of a three-game series at home in Los Angeles on September 6 at 10:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

The Dodgers sit at the top of the National League West standings with a 92-42 overall record. They are the best hitting and pitching team this season. The Dodgers like to dominate and command authority over their opponents every time they take to the field. They will look to shake off last night's loss.

The Giants defeated the Dodgers 7-4 last night. They are on a four-game winning streak, but their chances of making it to the playoffs are slim. Lately, they have excelled in offense and defense. Tonight, the Giants will look to clinch the series against the Dodgers on the road. It will be a tough task, but they would surely like to carry that momentum to the end of the regular season.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers A different kind of Webb gem from Freddie. A different kind of Webb gem from Freddie. https://t.co/mVTNSfO6bn

"A different kind of Webb gem from Freddie." - Dodgers

The Dodgers will start LHP Tyler Anderson on the mound tonight. He has an ERA of 2.68, a 1.02 WHIP, and a W-L of 13-3. He commands authority on the hill and pitches a nasty slider. He has won four games in his last six outings on the mound. In his last start against the Giants, he gave up five runs on six hits in five innings pitched and recorded a win. He will look to produce a win tonight.

The Giants have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

"Stay hot" - SFGiants

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds and Picks

The Dodgers will immediately look to bounce back from their loss last night. They aren't one of those teams that takes time to respond positively. On the other hand, it's just a matter of pride for the Giants since their hopes of making it to the playoffs are over. It will be a lively contest tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Pick: Tyler Anderson to record a Win (YES)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

Having registered a win last night against the Dodgers, the Giants will look to seal the series in their favor. The firepower, depth, and immense talent the Dodgers' lineup possesses should become a huge hurdle in their path, however. Expect the Dodgers to come out with all guns blazing in search of a win. Look for Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman to record hits early on in the game.

YES, the Dodgers recorded a win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt