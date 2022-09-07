Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the San Francisco Giants in the final game of the series at their home in Los Angeles on September 7 at 4:10 p.m. EDT. The series is poised at 1-1. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

With a record of 92-42 overall, the Dodgers are first in the National League West standings. They are one of this season's top pitching and batting teams. Every time they step onto the field, the Dodgers seek to rule and direct authority over their opponents. They'll try to forget about last night's defeat.

The Dodgers instantly tied the series after the Giants won Game 1 with a victory last night. The Giants would undoubtedly like to maintain their newfound momentum throughout the remainder of the regular season, though it will be a difficult task to clinch the series against the Dodgers.

"7." - Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers tonight in the series finale. He has an ERA of 2.59, a 0.97 WHIP, and a record of 7-3 (W-L). This will be his 17th start of the season. In his previous two starts against the Giants this season, he gave away six runs on eight hits in 8 1/3 innings pitched, with an ERA of 2.55, and struck out ten hitters in the process.

The Giants will start RHP Alex Cobb on the mound. He has a WHIP of 1.25, an ERA of 3.58, and is 5-6 (W-L) overall. This will be his 23rd of the season and he has already faced his opponents twice this season. Both outings resulted in a loss. giving out seven runs on 12 hits in 12 innings. He loves to punch-out the Dodgers' lineup and has already registered 14 K's against them this season.

Corbin @corbin_young21 Do you like Cobb salads? From July-August, Alex Cobb had a 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16% K-BB%, & 9.4% SwStr%. Against PHI, he threw 7 scoreless w/ 3 H, 1 BB, & 7 SO.



April-June: 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19.5% K-BB%, & 11.2% SwStr%



Before FRI, 7th-best wOBA against splitters (min. 300) Do you like Cobb salads? From July-August, Alex Cobb had a 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16% K-BB%, & 9.4% SwStr%. Against PHI, he threw 7 scoreless w/ 3 H, 1 BB, & 7 SO. April-June: 5.09 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 19.5% K-BB%, & 11.2% SwStr%Before FRI, 7th-best wOBA against splitters (min. 300) https://t.co/2MFxm3jwfj

"Do you like Cobb Salad?" - corbin_young21

Match Details: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 7, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +210 +1.5 (+105) Over 8.5 (-115) Los Angeles Dodgers -250 -1.5 (-125) Under 8.5 (-105)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Best Pick

Alex Cobb loves to rake in some punchouts against the Dodgers. Although he currently hasn't had a stellar season, he will look to register a decent outing against them at the third time of asking this season. Look out for his high-heat fastballs and his curve balls as he looks to make an early impact tonight.

Pick: Alex Cobb Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-125)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

The Dodgers are a well-tuned unit who just get down to business as soon as they take the field. Their hitting display has been the best this season. The smart choice would be in favor of the Dodgers who should pick up a win tonight as they look to clinch the series in style.

Prediction: Dodgers First Five Innings Over 2.5 Runs (-120)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy