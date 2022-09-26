New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 26 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New York Giants will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, September 26.

These longtime NFC East rivals meet for the first time this year. The Cowboys won both head-to-head matchups last season, so the Giants will be looking to get revenge at their home stadium tonight.

The Giants have gotten off to a 2-0 start after knocking off the Carolina Panthers 19-16 last week. This is the first time in six years that New York have won their opening two games. However, this will be their biggest test of the season so far, under the bright lights of Monday Night Football.

They've ground out two close wins so far, but they've also been helped by their opponents underperforming. Still, the Giants were underdogs in both of those games, and if they can win tonight, the oddsmakers will have to give them more respect.

The Cowboys lost Dak Prescott during Week 1, and he'll be out for several weeks with a thumb injury. Quarterback Cooper Rush will be under center in the meantime. Last week he played well enough for his team to secure a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, Dallas' defense has to be credited. Their pass rush has stood out this year, as they've recorded eight sacks so far, including six last week against Joe Burrow. While he tends to take a lot of sacks, the Cowboys have been able to assert their dominance on that side of the ball.

Giants QB Daniel Jones has played pretty well so far. However, the most encouraging sign for the offense is that running back Saquon Barkley looks like he's back to his old self. He's accumulated 236 yards so far, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

If the Giants remain undefeated after tonight, Barkley will be a big reason for it.

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants

Date & Time: Monday September 26, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Dallas Cowboys +1 (-110) Over 39 (-110) +105 New York Giants -1 (-110) Under 39 (-110) -120

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Prediction

This game already has big ramifications even though we're just in Week 3. Defensively, expect Dallas to give the Giants issues all night as Daniel Jones could definitely struggle.

Jones hasn't done much wrong so far, but we've seen in recent years that he has trouble taking care of the ball. In 40 career games, he has thrown 30 picks and has six lost fumbles.

Expect the Cowboys to beat their rivals tonight, given the fact they've covered eight of the past 10 meetings against New York. The over has also hit in five of the previous seven head-to-head matchups. So expect these teams to surpass the low total on Monday night.

Prediction: Cowboys ML (+105) & Over 39 (-110)

