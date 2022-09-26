Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be hosting the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. The Dodgers handled the Cardinals on Saturday to even the series and bring their record to 105-47 on the year, the best record in the MLB.

Meanwhile, for the Cardinals, they currently hold an 89-64 record on the season after losing on Saturday.

Los Angeles is sporting a 53-21 record at Dodger Stadium, while St. Louis is just one game over .500 on the road. With yesterday's loss, the Cardinals have now lost seven of their previous nine meetings in LA.

Michael Grove will be taking the hill Sunday for the Dodgers. He has no decisions, and he has a 4.66 ERA in four starts this year.

The Cardinals lineup that he'll have to navigate is averaging three runs per game in their past seven despite exploding for 11 on Friday night. St. Louis' lineup does score the fourth-most runs per game, though, which could be an issue for the rookie Grove.

Last time out, the righty tossed five innings, allowing nine hits and three earned runs, while striking out seven in a win versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. At times, the 25-year old has struggled to limit baserunners. He'll need to be careful as the Cardinals are a high-average, high-contact ballclub.

Grove has yet to exceed five innings in any start this year, so look for the Dodgers' solid bullpen to pitch for around half of today's game.

St. Louis will trot out veteran Adam Wainwright, who is 11-10 with a 3.38 ERA. The right-hander's recent performances have gone down in quality, as he's holding a 5.57 ERA in his last four outings.

Wainwright also has a 4.33 FIP, indicating that he's been somewhat lucky so far this year, which means that the results of balls in play have gone his way.

This won't be an easy matchup for Wainwright, but he did toss 5 1/3 shutout innings versus LA back in June. We'll see if he can shake off his recent poor performances in the series finale.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25, 4.10 PM EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under St. Louis Cardinals +136 +1.5 (-145) Over 9.5 (-105) Los Angeles Dodgers -151 -1.5 (+125) Under 9.5 (-115)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Cardinals do have the starting pitching advantage, but the Dodgers are stronger in pretty much every other area. Both of these lineups are certainly capable of putting up a lot of runs, but expect the visitors to make the Dodgers' rookies work in this one.

Prediction: Cardinals Team Total Over 4 Runs (-133)

