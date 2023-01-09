Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 9 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) are riding high at the moment on a five-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Denver Nuggets (26-13), most recently defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-108.

After a difficult, troublesome start to the season, the Lakers have looked surprisingly strong of late despite being rocked by injuries. In their most recent game, the Los Angeles outfit got the better of longterm rivals the Sacramento Kings in a close 136-134 showdown. They'll certainly have their work cut out for them tonight as the Nuggets have been elite this season. The Denver outfit are currently No.1 in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Lakers @ Nuggets

Date & Time: Monday, January 9, 09:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Injury Report

On the Lakers' front, shooting guard Austin Reaves is out with a hamstring injury. Shooting guard/small forward Lonnie Walker IV is out with left knee tendonitis. Power forward Anthony Davis is out with a foot injury. Small forward LeBron James is probable despite left ankle soreness. Small forward Troy Brown Jr. is questionable due to quadriceps issues. Point guard Russell Westbrook is probable despite left foot soreness.

On the Nuggets' end, point guard Collin Gillespie is out with a lower leg injury. Power forward Jeff Green is out with a hand injury. Small forward Peyton Watson is out with a left adductor strain.

Player Team Injury Status Austin Reaves Lakers Hamstring Out Lonnie Walker IV Lakers Knee Out Anthony Davis Lakers Foot Out LeBron James Lakers Ankle Probable Troy Brown Jr. Lakers Quadriceps Questionable Russell Westbrook Lakers Foot Probable Collin Gillespie Nuggets Leg Out Jeff Green Nuggets Hand Out Peyton Watson Nuggets Adductor Out

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Lakers +10 (-115) Ov 241 (-110) +320 Nuggets -10 (-105) Un 241 (-110) -390

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Starting 5s

Lakers - PG: Dennis Schroder, SG: Patrick Beverley, SF: LeBron James, PF: Juan Toscano-Anderson, C: Thomas Bryant

Nuggets - PG: Jamal Murray, SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF: Michael Porter, PF: Aaron Gordon, C: Nikola Jokic

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction

The surging Lakers have been rocked by injuries this season. Ahead of tonight's game, multiple star players are either out or in danger of being out. Even with their miraculous showing against the Kings, their chances against a unit an all-round impressive as the Nuggets are slim.

The Nuggets, meanwhile, may well be a bit gunshy tonight given the Lakers' victories over them earlier this season. Tonight's the night they have their best shot at finally getting some payback given the alarming physical state the LA outfit are in.

On offense, these teams are relatively even and are both averaging around 116 points per game. LeBron James is the lead scorer for the Lakers at the moment, with an average of 29.1 points per game. For the Nuggets, meanwhile, Nikola Jokic currently leads the offensive charge with 25.3 points per game on average.

Ultimately, much of tonight's action will come down to the health of the Lakers. They seemingly have Denver's number this season. However, with Anthony Davis out and LeBron James and Russell Westbrook working hurt, the team could potentially stumble tonight.

Prediction: Nuggets -10 (-105)

