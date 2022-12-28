Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 28 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic. Their opponents tonight, the Miami Heat (17-17), most recently defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-110.

Prior to their Magic win, the Lakers were on a grim four-game losing skid. The team has struggled in the absence of star player Anthony Davis. The Heat, meanwhile, were on a two-game skid prior to their Timberwolves win. The team has been hit-and-miss on the court all season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Lakers @ Heat

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: FTX Arena, Miami, Florida

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

On the Lakers' front, power forward Anthony Davis is out with a foot injury. Small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is out with an ankle injury. Power/small forward LeBron James is probable despite recent ankle issues.

On the Heat's end, center Omer Yurtseven is out following ankle surgery last month. Small forward Jimmy Butler is questionable due to ankle issues. Center Bam Adebayo is questionable due to illness. Center Dewayne Dedmon is out with a foot injury. Point guard Gabe Vincent is questionable due to knee issues. Small forward Caleb Martin is probable despite ankle issues. Power forward Udonis Haslem is questionable due to an Achilles injury.

Player Team Injury Status Anthony Davis Lakers Foot Out Juan Toscano-Anderson Lakers Ankle Out LeBron James Lakers Ankle Probable Omer Yurtseven Heat Ankle Out Jimmy Butler Heat Ankle Questionable Bam Adebayo Heat Illness Questionable Dewayne Dedmon Heat Foot Out Gabe Vincent Heat Knee Questionable Caleb Martin Heat Ankle Probable Udonis Haslem Heat Achilles Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Lakers +7 (-110) Ov 224 (-110) +250 Heat -7 (-110) Un 224 (-110) -300

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat Starting 5s

Lakers - PG: Dennis Schroder, SG: Patrick Beverley, SF: Lonnie Walker, PF: LeBron James, C: Thomas Bryant

Heat - PG: Kyle Lowry, SG: Tyler Herro, SF: Caleb Martin, PF: Jimmy Butler, C: Bam Adebayo

Lakers vs. Heat Prediction

The Lakers looked solid in their skid-ending win over the Magic. Despite his injury issues, LeBron James led the charge with 28 points. Point guard Russell Westbrook also looked exceptional, with 13 rebounds and 13 assists. The win proved the team can get it done without MVP Anthony Davis. Overall, though, this has been a dire month for the Lakers in what's been a disappointing season from the get-go.

The Heat, meanwhile, have had better luck overall this season thanks to strong defense for the most part. Their defense ought to be integral in potentially securing them a win against the topsy-turvy LA outfit tonight. Coupled with their knack for steals and the home-court advantage, the Heat will likely send their audience home happy tonight.

Prediction: Heat -7 (-110)

