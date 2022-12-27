Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 27 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Amway Center will play host to the clash between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday (December 27) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and predictions are as follows:

The Lakers are in dire need of results. They have gone 13-20 thus far, as they sit in 13th place in the Western Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a four-game losing streak, the latest of which came against the Dallas Mavericks 124-115. The Lakers were led by a fantastic performance from LeBron James, who scored 38 points in a losing effort.

He has put up yet another superb campaign, adding to his already illustrious career. He is averaging 28 points, eight boards, and seven assists per game this season, as he inches ever so close to the NBA's all-time scoring title. At the time of writing, LeBron is just 629 points behind Kareem, a tally he should surpass within 23 games at the current rate.

The Magic have been on an absolute roll. They are currently 13-21, sitting 13th in the East. They have won eight of their last nine games and look in incredible form. They come into this game on the back of a 133-113 drubbing of the San Antonio Spurs, led by a superb 23-10-9 performance by Cole Anthony.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Lakers @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis Foot Out Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs Ankle Out

Both sides are without one of their regular starters. The Lakers are without their household name as superstar Anthony Davis misses out, while the Magic have to make do without Jalen Suggs.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Los Angeles Lakers +4 (-110) Over 235.5 (-110) +150 Orlando Magic -4 (-110) Under 235.5 (-110) -180

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic Starting 5s

Los Angeles Lakers: PG Dennis Schroder (GTD) SG Patrick Beverley SF Lonnie Walker PF LeBron James (GTD) C Thomas Bryant

Orlando Magic: PG Markelle Fultz SG Franz Wagner SF Paolo Banchero PF Bol Bol C Wendell Carter

Lakers vs. Magic Betting Prediction

The Lakers are the stronger side on paper but haven’t gotten results to show for it. In the absence of Anthony Davis, results have come at a premium and that should continue tonight as well.

The Magic are a well-oiled machine at the moment, going 8-1 over the last nine. The Lakers have been terrible on the road, winning only five of their 17 away games thus far. The Magic should continue their great run of form and should win this contest comfortably.

Orlando Magic: -180

