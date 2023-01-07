Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 7 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers (18-21) are currently riding high on a four-game winning streak. Their opponents tonight, the Sacramento Kings (20-17), most recently fell to the Atlanta Hawks 120-117.

The Lakers have enjoyed a resurgence of late, even with the absence of star power forward Anthony Davis. Last month, the team endured a four-game losing skid, during which they fell to none other than the Kings 134-120. They'll no doubt look to get some payback when they meet the Sacramento outfit again tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Lakers @ Kings

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 10:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Injury Report

On the Lakers' front, power forward Anthony Davis is out with a foot injury. Shooting guard Austin Reaves is out with a hamstring injury. Shooting guard/small forward Lonnie Walker IV is out due to left knee tendonitis. Small forward Troy Brown Jr. is questionable due to a left quadriceps strain. Center Damian Jones is questionable due to toe soreness.

On the Kings' end, center Malik Monk is questionable due to calf issues.

Player Team Injury Status Anthony Davis Lakers Foot Out Austin Reaves Lakers Hamstring Out Lonnie Walker IV Lakers Knee Out Troy Brown Jr. Lakers Quadriceps Questionable Damian Jones Lakers Toe Questionable Malik Monk Kings Calf Questionable

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Lakers +8.5 (-110) Ov 241 (-110) +280 Kings -8.5 (-110) Un 241 (-110) -350

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Starting 5s

Lakers - PG: Dennis Schroder, SG: Patrick Beverley, SF: Troy Brown, PF: LeBron James, C: Thomas Bryant

Kings - PG: De'Aaron Fox, SG: Kevin Huerter, SF: Harrison Barnes, PF: Keegan Murray, C: Domantas Sabonis

Lakers vs. Kings Prediction

Even with their valiant efforts of late, the Lakers are fighting an uphill battle thanks to the injury bug. The team has been rocked by wear and tear this season and the absence of team MVP Anthony Davis is never going to be ideal. Legendary forward LeBron James has brought the goods on the offensive end of the court. He's been further bolstered by Dennis Schroder's impressive efforts of late as well.

The Kings, meanwhile, have largely sidestepped conditioning issues. Despite some disappointing losses lately, the team has been strong on offense. During their recent loss to the Hawks, the Sacramento outfit had four players who reached 20 point-mark. While the loss was disappointing, the stats confirm the Kings' power on the offensive end of the court. If they're going to fully cash in on their offensive abilities, the Kings need to maintain more consistency on the defensive end of the court.

Tonight, the Kings have the home-court advantage and are less injury-plagued. Despite the recent injury setbacks, though, the Lakers have been surprisingly on-point lately. Even so, tonight could be the night being undermanned catches up to the Lakers once again.

Prediction: Kings -8.5 (-110)

