Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 24, 2022 | NFL 2022 Regular Season

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals meet for the first time in the 2022 season. These division rivals both enter play 1 - 1, a part of a four-way tie for first in the NFC West.

The Rams dropped the opening game of the NFL season, and just skirted out a win against the Atlanta Falcons last week. It was a tight game and has fans concerned about yet another Super Bowl hangover for the Rams.

As for the Cardinals, they are not meeting expectations either. After two consecutive years of beautiful openings to the season, they faltered at the start of this year. They were blown out by the Chiefs and needed overtime to overcome the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25, 4.25 PM EDT.

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Rams -3.5 (-110) -194 Over 48.5 (-110) Cardinals +3.5 (-110) +162 Under 48.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Bet Picks

While the Rams have had their issues this season, their secondary has been studly in the interception department.

They are second in the league with four INTs, taking two off of Josh Allen and two off of Marcus Mariota. With the way they are playing, there is no reason to think they won't steal one from Murray too.

Kyler Murray to Throw an Interception (-107)

Los Angeles had 19 interceptions in 2021; they are well on their way to surpassing that number this season.

Kyler Murray's passing yards nor his rushing yards have not reached the heights they did at the start of last season.

However, with the way the Rams' defense plays, he should light up the scoreboard and bring his stats to new heights. Bettors should expect an outstanding performance from the 5'10" QB.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Prediction

Both teams need to win this game. Knowing how the later months typically go for Arizona, they usually need to stockpile wins.

As for the Rams, with the way they are playing, they may once again miss the playoffs after going to the Super Bowl. But, it's obviously still very early in the season, and anything can happen.

As for the prediction, though, Arizona should straighten things out and claim this win at home.

Arizona +3.5 (-110)

