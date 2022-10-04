Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Predictions, Odds, Spread, Line for Monday Night Football - October 3 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. The NFC West rivals meet at Levi's Stadium for this Monday Night showdown. After getting embarrassed during their season opener, the Rams have won two straight against the Falcons and Cardinals. Meanwhile, the Niners lost a snooze-fest to the Broncos last Sunday by a score of 11-10 in Denver. The last time the two met was in last year's NFC Championship game, with the Rams coming out on top 20-17. Expect San Francisco to seek revenge in this prime-time matchup at their home stadium.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Los Angeles Rams +2 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) +100 San Francisco 49ers -2 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) -120

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Date & Time: Monday, October 3, 8:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Key Stats

The 49ers' defense has been excellent so far, leading the league in the fewest points allowed (12.3), passing yards against, and total yards against. They're also second-best against runs through three games. They have played teams with weak or underperforming offenses, but their defensive talent can't be ignored.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has had two solid weeks in a row after he and the Rams offense had a Week 1 performance to forget. He's up to 761 total passing yards, but has thrown five picks to his four TDs. Last year, he tallied 41 TDs to 17 interceptions. Expect this ratio to even out over the course of the year. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is one of the best receivers in the league, but the Niners have an elite defense that will try to contain him.

49ers Jimmy Garoppolo has taken over as the starting QB after Trey Lance went down with an injury in Week 2. Garoppolo wasn't terrible against the Broncos last week, but we've seen him deliver much better performances over the course of his career. San Francisco is averaging the second-fewest points per game in the NFL, but they're not as bad as the numbers might suggest. Expect them to pick it up on Monday as they'll be back home.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Prediction

In the Niners' two road games, the offense has been non-existent. During Week 2, though, they dominated the Seahawks at home in a 27-7 win. San Francisco's defense should be able to propel them back to .500 this week, even against the defending champs' solid offense. Expect the 49ers to avenge last year's NFC Championship game loss as they've covered each of their last five games against the Rams.

Prediction: 49ers -2 (-110)

