Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 8 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Los Angeles Rams will head north to face the Seattle Seahawks as both teams end their regular season.

For the Seattle Seahawks, the hope is that they will win and get the help that they need for the postseason too. A three-game losing streak put that in jeopardy, but Seattle was able to keep their playoff dreams alive with a dominant win last weekend. Of course, they still need help, but a win today is the first step.

The defending champion Los Angeles Rams have been eliminated from the playoffs, but that hasn't stopped them from competing. They are only two weeks removed from their best offensive performance of the season despite key injuries. Two of their five wins have come in the last month. Spoiling Seattle's season would be a nice way to cap the end of their schedule.

Round two between these frequent enemies has plenty at stake. Let's see if the Rams can ruin the home crowd's evening, or if the 12s will leave with hope for at least a few more hours.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8, 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Lumen Field

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Rams +6.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-115) +215 Seahawks -6.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-105) -260

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Key Stats

The Rams are 1-6 on the road this season, although one of those losses was in the home stadium that they share. They have lost their last six away from home. On the road this season, the Rams are averaging 13.4 points per game. The most they have put up in a road game is 20 points.

The Seahawks are 9th in points per game, putting up 24.3 points per game. However, since December began, Seattle is only putting up 17.4 per game.

Their defense has stepped up though. Seattle has held their last three opponents to 17.0 points per game, despite two of those games coming against top-10 scoring offenses. Last week was their best performance of the season, holding the Jets to six points.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Prediction

Los Angeles' offense will put up a final dud on the road this season. Seattle has key players like Tyler Lockett and Kenneth Walker banged up and questionable to play. Scoring will be a struggle for both teams, leading to a tense and low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Under 41.5 (-105)

