Luka Doncic Historic Performance Against the New York Knicks

Luka Doncic has solidified himself as one of the best players in the NBA right now, and last night's 126-121 overtime home win against the New York Knicks showed exactly why that is. Doncic played 47 minutes and finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, one block, and two steals. This is the first time in NBA history that a player has had 60 points and 20 rebounds in a triple-double performance.

The Mavericks had a huge outburst late in the game as in the last 20 seasons, no team out of the 13,884 teams that trailed by nine or more points with 35 seconds in regulation have ended up winning. However, Dallas was able to force overtime and eventually win.

Doncic finished scoring 17 points in the final minute of regulation and overtime to wrap up this historic performance. After the game, Doncic spoke to reporters and gave a very honest answer about how he was feeling.

"I'm tired as hell. I need a recovery beer."

Doncic was the second player in history to score 60 points in a triple-double as James Harden did so as well. He also became the sixth player with six or more 40-point triple-doubles in their career.

How are the Dallas Mavericks doing this season so far?

Dallas has struggled to get going in the early stages of the regular season as they improved with this win to 19-16, which is sixth in the Western Conference. A huge reason why has been their home-court advantage as they are 14-5 at home, but just 5-11 on the road as of this writing.

This roster outside of point guard Luka Doncic needs to step up more as they have some talent with players like center Christian Wood, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. If they can buy in a bit more on the defensive end of the court specifically, they will be able to pick up some more wins and be viewed as a serious contender in a strong Western Conference.

They will wrap up this homestand on Thursday night with a game against in-state rival Houston Rockets before going on the road on New Year's Eve to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

