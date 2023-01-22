Manhattan vs Rider Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 22| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Manhattan Jaspers are off to a 6-11 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

They are coming off a loss against the Iona Gaels (84-76) in their last outing where Samir Stewart came off the bench to score 18 points but it wasn't enough to seal a victory for his team.

They will now take on the Rider Broncs, who are on a 8-9 start to the season, fourth in the same conference, and on a two-game winning streak.

The Broncs defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles (65-62) in their previous outing, where Mervin James and Dwight Murray Jr. stepped up to score 18 and 19 points respectively.

The game will be hosted by them at the Alumni Gymnasium on Sunday, January 22nd, where they will look to secure their third consecutive win. The Jaspers, on the other hand, will look to avoid another defeat.

Manhattan Jaspers vs Rider Broncs: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Manhattan Jaspers +290 +8 (-110) O 137 (-110) Rider Broncs -370 -8 (-110) U 137 (-110)

The Jaspers have struggled to find momentum so far this season. Their conference record is tied at 4-4, whereas their away record stands at 2-4.

The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 68.5 points per game, which ranks 264th in the nation along with 29.5 offensive rebounds while conceding 71.9 points per game, which ranks 252nd in the nation.

The Rider Broncs are in a better position compared to Manhattan. Their conference record is decent at 5-3 whereas the home record is 4-2 at the moment.

The team is also below the average mark in offense, scoring 69.4 points per game along with 33.2 offensive rebounds while conceding 681. points per game, which ranks 151st in the nation.

Manhattan Jaspers vs Rider Broncs: Match Details

Fixture: Manhattan Jaspers @ Rider Broncs

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 02:00 p.m ET

Venue: Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrence Township, New Jersey

Jaspers vs Broncs: Prediction

The Jaspers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games away from home. The Broncs have a 7-3 advantage over the Jaspers in their last ten meetings. They played three games last year and the Broncs won two of them. This will be their first meeting of the season and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. The Broncs have a better conference record and are also hosting the game.

Final Prediction: Manhattan +8 (-110)

