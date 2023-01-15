Rider vs Iona Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 15 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Rider Broncs are off to a poor 6-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and are on a three-game losing streak.

They suffered a defeat against the Siena Saints (68-63) in their last outing, where Dwight Murray Jr. came up with 20 points but no other major contribution made them lose the game.

They will now take on the Iona Gaels, who are on a much better 12-5 start to the season, second in the same conference, and managed to defeat the Fairfield Stags (75-69) in their previous outing, courtesy of decent contributions from every player in the starting lineup.

The Gaels will now host this game at the Hynes Athletic Center on Sunday (January 15) where they will look to continue their winning start as the Broncos look to end their losing run.

Rider Broncs vs Iona Gaels: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Rider Broncs +525 +12 (-110) O 143 (-110) Iona Gaels -750 -12 (-110) U 143 (-110)

The Broncs struggled to find form so far this season. Their record in the conference is 3-3, whereas the away record is disappointing at 3-5. They will now look to end their series of losses today against a tough team. The team is just below the average mark in offense, scoring 69.6 points per game, which ranks 241st in the country along with 33.7 offensive rebounds while conceding 68.5 points per game, which ranks 163rd in the country.

The Iona Gaels are in a safe place compared to the Broncs. Their conference record is second-best at 5-1 and their home record is perfect at 6-0. The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 76.5 points per game, which ranks 76th in the nation along with 32.9 offensive rebounds while conceding 66.8 points per game, which ranks 113th.

Rider Broncs vs Iona Gaels: Match Details

Fixture: Rider Broncs @ Iona Gaels

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: Hynes Athletic Center, New Rochelle, New York

Rider Broncs vs Iona Gaels: Prediction

The Gaels are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team that has a losing record.

They are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games against a team that has a losing percentage of less than .400. Iona has a major 8-2 advantage over Rider in their last ten meetings.

The Gaels are far superior in offense and a little better in defense compared to the Broncs.

Final Prediction: Iona Gaels -12 (-110)

