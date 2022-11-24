Maryland Mobile Sports Betting Offers - Thanksgiving Football Best Bets

Online sports betting is now live in Maryland, and there are tons of great promotions available for new users.

With NFL games spanning the entire day, bettors should jump in on the action and land a payday while eating that turkey.

Maryland Mobile Sports Betting Offers - BetRivers

Bettors just need to click on any of the links within this article to take advantage of the offers. BetRivers is offering first bet insurance. This is a great offer, as new users can wager on any bet on any sport risk-free.

Using the link, bettors just need to create an account, make a deposit, place a first bet of up to $500 within two weeks of creating the account, and if it doesn't win, your account will be credited with free bets.

Maryland Mobile Sports Betting Offers - DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook also has a great offering for new users. Right now, bettors can receive up to $1,000 in new deposit bonuses.

This promotion doesn't require a coupon code. It is available to new clients who make a $5 minimum deposit.

Following the initial deposit, the sportsbook will add a 20% bonus to the account. The bonus can be as large as $1,000 for bettors who deposit $5,000.

New users will need to wager 25x their bonus before a withdrawal can be made. This means that before the bonus money becomes available, bettors must wager twenty-five dollars for every bonus dollar they are awarded from their first deposit.

Best Thanksgiving Football Bets

Both the Giants and Cowboys are chasing the Eagles in the standings, making this a critical game.

There are several reasons why this game has a ten-point line, but the most simple explanation is that the Cowboys went to MetLife Stadium and beat the Giants by 7 with Cooper Rush under center. So with Dak hosting the Giants, it makes sense to assume today’s margin of victory will be even greater.

However, Brian Daboll continues to find ways to win. So while a win may not come for New York today, there is no doubt they will cover this spread.

Bettors using the first bet insurance may swing for the fences and take the Giants' moneyline, but those that want to play it safe should take New York with the points.

