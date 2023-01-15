Maryland vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 15 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Maryland Terrapins (11-5) will visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (11-6) on Sunday. MU picked up a massive win in conference play last Sunday with an 80-73 win over Ohio State. However, they have been off over the previous seven days. Iowa has won three straight games, most recently winning 93-84 in overtime over Michigan. The Hawkeyes never get the opportunity to win in the extra frame if not for a herculean effort from Payton Sandfort. The guard hit a three while being fouled late in the game, eventually finishing the four-point play that tied the contest.

Maryland vs. Iowa

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Maryland Terrapins +5.5 o151.5 +185 Iowa Hawkeyes -5.5 u151.5 -225

Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Match Details

Fixture: Maryland Terrapins at Iowa Hawkeyes

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 4:30 PM ET

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Maryland Terrapins own a 1.13 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 26th in the nation. Iowa has the 50th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.95. MU does well in all key stats but in the open three rate metric, ranking 261st in the country. Conversely, the Hawkeyes are 34th in the defensive open three rate metric.

The Terrapins own high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, off-screen, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition shot types. They are in the top 100 in all those shot types except post-up, with a 0.87 SQ PPP (186th in the country), and catch & shoot three-point, with a 1.03 SQ PPP (172nd). Conversely, the Hawkeyes are outside the top 200 in defending all those shot types.

The Hawkeyes have a 1.18 AdjOFF SQ, the 4th-best mark in the country. MU has posted a 0.97 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 79th in the country. The Hawkeyes are in the top 50 in shot selection and spacing. The Terrapins are in the top 50 in defensive shot selection and spacing.

Iowa is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, cut, finishing at the rim, isolation, midrange, off-screen, post-up, and transition. On the other hand, MU is in the top 100 in defending all those shot types except post-up (166th), catch & shoot three-pointers (171st), and transition (216th).

Maryland vs. Iowa Prediction

Iowa is better than its record indicates, while MU is better this year than they have been in some time. The Terrapins are a feisty group that is a mixture of high-end upperclassmen and recruits who put up big numbers at smaller schools (Jahmir Young). They may not win, but they are getting two possessions worth of points against a team that has yet to find its stride.

Prediction: Maryland +5.5 (-110)

