Maryland vs Saint Peter's Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 22| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Maryland Terrapins are off to an 8-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, eighth in the Big Ten Conference, but on a three-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the No.13 UCLA Bruins (87-60) and will now take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks, who are 6-5 at the start of the season, eighth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, and on a two-game winning streak. The Peacocks defeated the Quinnipiac Bobcats (63-56) in their last outing.

The Terrapins will host this game at the Xfinity Center on Thursday (December 22) where they will look to end their losing run whereas the Peacocks will look to extend their winning run.

Maryland Terrapins vs Saint Peter's Peacocks: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Maryland Terrapins -10000 -22.5 (-110) O 131.5 (-110) Saint Peter's Peacocks +1800 +22.5 (-110) U 131.5 (-110)

The Terrapins started the season with eight consecutive wins before losing three in a row. They suffered losses against teams like the No.17 Wisconsin Badgers (64-59), the No.8 Tennessee Volunteers (56-53), and the UCLA Bruins (87-60). All these losses have been against the better-ranked teams in the league. Their home record stands at 5-1 so far which they will try and make 6-1 tonight.

The team has been decent on the offensive front, scoring 74.4 points per game, which ranks 150th in the league. They are a strong unit defensively, conceding only 63.2 points, which ranks 55th in the league.

The Saint Peter's Peacocks have had a mixed start to the season with five wins and six losses. Their wins have come against teams like the NJIT Highlanders (73-59), the Bucknell Bison (82-71), and the SUNY Old Westbury Panthers (98-51). The team has a tough away game now. They are averaging only 65.2 points per game while conceding 64.6 points.

Maryland Terrapins vs Saint Peter's Peacocks: Match Details

Fixture: Saint Peter's Peacocks @ Maryland Terrapins

Date & Time: Thursday, December 22, 06:30 p.m ET

Venue: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland

Maryland Terrapins vs Saint Peter's Peacocks: Prediction

The Terrapins' last five games have gone below the total mark after losing a game with a difference of 20 points. Four of their last five games have been below the total line.

The two teams have faced each other two times in the past and Maryland has come as the winner on both occasions. They are a much stronger side overall compared to Saint Peter's and also has a home advantage. Expect them to have an easy outing.

Final Prediction: Total Under 131.5 (-110)

