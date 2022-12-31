Merrimack vs Wagner Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Merrimack Warriors are off to a terrible 2-13 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season, ninth in the Northeast Conference, and are on a disappointing three-game losing streak.

They are coming off a defeat against the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (71-63) in their last outing. Jordan Minor's 19-point effort along with Ziggy Reid's 14 and Javon Bennett's 15 points could not help them win the game.

They will now take on the Wagner Seahawks, who are 8-4 at the start of the season, first in the same conference, and on a brilliant four-game winning streak. They defeated the Long Island University Sharks (69-61) in their previous outing led by an overall team performance from the entire starting lineup. The Seahawks will now host this game at the Spiro Sports Center on Saturday (December 31).

Merrimack Warriors vs Wagner Seahawks: Betting Prediction

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Merrimack Warriors +300 +8 (-110) O 120.5 (-110) Wagner Seahawks -400 -8 (-110) U 120.5 (-110)

The Warriors have had only two wins and ten losses so far this season. The wins have come against teams like the Clark University Cougars (64-48) and the University of New England Nor'easters (82-23). Their away form is horrible at 0-8 and has a tough task of improving that today.

The team is one of the worst in the nation in offense, averaging a mere 56.4 points per game, which ranks 361st while conceding 66.1 points per game.

The Wagner Seahawks have had a positive start to the season with eight wins and only four losses. They have a perfect 4-0 home record at the moment and would like to make it 5-0 today. The team is also below par in scoring, averaging only 66.5 points per game, which ranks 317th in the nation. Their defense is solid as they are conceding only 63.5 points.

Merrimack Warriors vs Wagner Seahawks: Match Details

Fixture: Merrimack Warriors @ Wagner Seahawks

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 01:00 p.m ET

Venue: Spiro Sports Center, New York City, New York

Merrimack Warriors vs Wagner Seahawks: Prediction

The Seahawks are 0-4 against the spread in their last four games overall. They are first in the conference and hosting a team that is last in the same conference. The two teams have faced each other five times before and Wagner has a small 3-2 advantage over the Warriors.

The Seahawks are in a better position to see off this game as they are the host team. Expect an entertaining contest.

Final Prediction: +8 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes