Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Miami Dolphins will be playing the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. These AFC East teams have looked really good so far, and they're both undefeated through two weeks.

The Dolphins knocked off the Baltimore Ravens on the road last Sunday 42-38 in a thriller. Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle linked up with just 14 seconds remaining to seal the comeback.

Miami trailed 35-14 at the end of the third quarter, but they went on to outscore the Ravens 28-3 to end the game. For the Bills, they've played two primetime games against two solid opponents, and they've been able to blow out the opposition each time.

On Monday night, Buffalo embarrassed the Tennessee Titans 41-7, and they were able to complete all their scoring in the first three quarters. As a result, the Bills were able to rest their starters, but on Sunday, we could be in for a tighter affair between two surging teams.

So far, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been great, and last week he finished with 469 yards and six touchdown passes in the win. The previous two years, he's been reliable, but this year he's been one of the best QBs in the league statistically.

New weapon Tyreek Hill and second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle make for one of the best receiving duos in the NFL. On Sunday, though, they'll be matched up with a Bills pass defense that is allowing just 4.6 yards per attempt. The Dolphins have been averaging almost double that, at 8.5 yards per pass attempt, so something will have to give on Sunday in Miami.

Buffalo entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, and they haven't disappointed. They lead the league in points right now, and if QB Josh Allen can keep this pace, then he'll be right in the thick of the MVP conversation.

Right now, he has a QB rating of 123.7, the second-best mark in the league. His main target, Stefon Diggs, has already totaled 270 receiving yards and four scores. So expect him to feature heavily on Sunday against what's been a subpar Miami defense thus far.

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Date & Time: Sunday September 25, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Buffalo Bills +5 (-110) Over 53 (-110) -240 Miami Dolphins 5 (-110) Under 53 (-110) +190

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Prediction

Both offenses have been amazing throughout their first two contests, but only the Bills defense has been dominant. Still, Miami is tough to stop right now, and we could be in for a shootout. Expect this matchup to be tighter, and look for Miami to cover by six in this one.

Prediction: Dolphins +6 (-134)

