Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 1 | 2022 NFL Football Season

With the season coming down to the wire, this game will have massive implications for the final wild-card spot in the AFC.

The Miami Dolphins currently occupy the final spot, and a win today would give them a chance to clinch with either a Jets loss or a Jets tie. However, they will have to do so without their starting quarterback, as Tua Tagovailoa is out with a concussion this week. Teddy Bridgewater will be starting in his place.

Despite being behind the Dolphins at the moment, the New England Patriots control their destiny. If they win their final two games, they will make the playoffs. That begins today with their southern rivals, who got the best out of them in Week 1.

There's a ton at stake in this game. Let's see if the Dolphins can put themselves on the cusp of a playoff berth, or if the Patriots will keep their season alive.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1, 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Miami Dolphins +2.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) +125 New England Patriots -2.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) -145

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Miami Dolphins vs. NewEngland Patriots Key Stats

The difference in turnover margins between these two teams is staggering. The Patriots are +5 on the season, which is tied for sixth in the NFL. The Dolphins are -5, which is better than only two teams. The Dolphins won the turnover battle 3-0 in their Week 1 victory over the Patriots.

Teddy Bridgewater has thrown three interceptions this season despite only having 60 pass attempts. That's an interception percentage of 5.0%. New England have the second-most takeaways via interceptions this season, with 16 entering today's game.

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Betting Prediction

These teams are built differently, with Miami's success primarily coming through their offense, while New England's success is rooted in their defense. The Miami offense will miss their quarterback and their defense has been porous lately. I think their struggles, especially on the road, will continue, leading to a Patriots victory.

Prediction: New England Patriots -2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes