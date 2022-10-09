Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets NFL Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction: October 9| 2022 NFL Season

The New York Jets will face the Miami Dolphins on a Sunday afternoon (October 9). The Jets are 2-2 coming into this game, whereas the Dolphins are 3-1 so far this season. New York will host the Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Both teams represent the American Football Conference (East).

The Dolphins' start to the season has been phenomenal so far. They sit on top of the East with three wins and only a single loss. Their season started with a clean win over the New England Patriots in Game 1 (20-7). The defense outshined their opponents, keeping them to only seven points in four quarters.

Their star quarterback, Tua Tagoviola, who has carried Miami's offense, is out due to an injury. His replacement, Teddy Bridgewater, looks good enough to handle the pressure.

New York has been seen in bits and pieces so far this season. Their opening game at home started off with a loss against the Baltimore Ravens (9-24). They secured the narrowest of wins over the Cleveland Browns (30-31) in Game 2. Their offense and defense were exposed when a quality attack in the form of the Cincinnati Bengals (12-27) ripped them apart. However, in Game 4 they secured their second win of the season over the Steelers (20-24).

The way the Jets are playing is inconsistent. Neither defense or offense looks good enough. It will be a tough outing for them against the Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Match Details

Game: Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9, 01:00 p.m EDT

Venue: MetLife Stadium, New York City, New York

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Dolphins -175 -3.5 (-105) O 45.5 (-110) New York Jets +150 +3.5 (-115) U 45.5 (-110)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Pick

Apart from Tua Tagoviola, Tyreek Hill has been brilliant for the Dolphins. The wide receiver has racked up good numbers in the four games played this season. He can wreak havoc in the Jets' defense if he gets going. It is an added responsibility for him to perform alongside others since their star quarterback is missing.

Pick: Tyreek Hill Total Receiving Yards Over 70.5 (-115)

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets: Prediction

Even though the away team looks a little weaker, they are still a better all-round team than New York. Based on the current form of both teams and the given odds, they should win this game.

Prediction: Jets Total Points Under 20.5 (-110)

