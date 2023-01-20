Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 20 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Miami Heat (25-21) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a lopsided 124-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Their opponents tonight, the Dallas Mavericks (24-22), are currently on a three-game losing skid.

The Heat looked dominant against the Pelicans. Center Bam Adebayo led the offensive charge with a respectable 26 points. The team are 4-1 in their past five games, including impressive back-to-back victories over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Mavericks, meanwhile, have floundered lately and are just 1-4 in their last five games.

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Heat @ Mavericks

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

On the Heat's front, center Omer Yurtseven is out indefinitely due to an ankle injury. Small forward Nikola Jovic is out with a back injury. Shooting guard/small forward Duncan Robinson is out with a finger injury. Power forward Udonis Haslem is probable despite recent Achilles issues.

On the Mavericks' end, power forward Maxi Kleber is out with a hamstring injury. Center/power forward Christian Wood is out with a thumb injury. Small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. is probable despite ankle issues. Point guard McKinley Wright IV is out with a foot injury.

Player Team Injury Status Omer Yurtseven Heat Ankle Out Nikola Jovic Heat Back Out Duncan Robinson Heat Finger Out Udonis Haslem Heat Achilles Probable Maxi Kleber Mavericks Hamstring Out Christian Wood Mavericks Thumb Out Tim Hardaway Jr. Mavericks Ankle Probable McKinley Wright IV Mavericks Foot Out

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Heat -1 (-110) Ov 218 (-110) -110 Mavericks +1 (-110) Un 218 (-110) -110

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Starting 5s

Heat - PG: Kyle Lowry, SG: Tyler Herro, SF: Caleb Martin, PF: Jimmy Butler, C: Bam Adebayo

Mavericks - PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Spencer Dinwiddie, SF: Tim Hardaway, PF: Dorian Finney-Smith, C: Dwight Powell

Heat vs. Mavericks Prediction

Bar a tough 121-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week, the Heat have found their groove of late as they continue to play through injury woes. It's been a troublesome season for the Miami outfit between a litany of hurt players and disappointing offensive output. Now, though, the team are looking strong for arguably just the second time this season after a four-game winning streak last month.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, have slowed down lately. Star player Luka Doncic's recent ankle issues, as well as the team's defensive inconsistencies, have halted the Dallas outfit's momentum. Doncic is averaging an impressive 33.7 points per game. The team has also hit a commendable 14.8 triples per game on average this season.

The Heat and the Mavericks are both unpredictably inconsistent this season. The Heat tend to be their strongest at home, though, and aren't quite as exhausted right now as the Mavericks seem to be. However, given the explosive dominance the Dallas outfit showed late last month, as well as Doncic's superlative output, tonight could be the night they finally bounce back properly.

Prediction: Mavericks +1 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes